Ottawa Coyote Injury Probe, Edmonton Spa Expansion, 911 Strike and More Headlines

This news roundup covers diverse stories including a coyote attack investigation in Ottawa, upcoming Nordic spas in Edmonton, a sudden death probe in Timmins, a 911 call-taker strike in B.C., Canada's fighter jet fleet review, livestock import restrictions, a murder charge in an actor's stabbing, Mirra Andreeva's French Open win, brain-recharging tips, a student's lake research, top Advent calendars, hair care reviews, a smart laundry solution, and beauty deals.

The City of Ottawa has launched an investigation into a reported incident where an individual was injured by a coyote, highlighting growing concerns about human-wildlife interactions in urban areas.

Meanwhile, Edmonton is set to welcome new Nordic-inspired spas aimed at addressing a perceived gap in the city's wellness offerings. In Timmins, police are conducting an investigation into a sudden death that occurred at Hollinger Park, seeking to determine the circumstances. A labor dispute has erupted in British Columbia where 911 call-takers have issued a strike notice, effective immediately, raising concerns about emergency response times.

National defense is also in focus as industry sources reveal Ottawa is considering expanding its fighter jet fleet, weighing options between the F-35 Lightning II and the Saab Gripen to modernize its aerial capabilities. On the agricultural front, Canada has imposed restrictions on livestock imports from certain U.S. regions affected by the screwworm parasite, a move to protect domestic herds.

In criminal news, a man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of actor James Handy, who was reportedly the boyfriend of the accused's mother. In sports, Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva claimed her first Grand Slam title with a victory at the French Open, marking a significant milestone in her young career. Health and wellness advice encourages taking breaks from digital screens to read physical books for better mental recharge.

A Winnipeg student is gaining recognition for important research focused on reducing excess phosphorus levels in Lake Winnipeg, an effort to combat harmful algal blooms. The holiday season is approaching, and a guide showcases the 60 best Advent calendars available in Canada for 2025. Personal care reviews feature a Canadian shampoo and conditioner that dramatically improved one user's scalp and hair health after a month of use. A smart laundry basket is praised for resolving household disputes over sorting clothes.

Budget-conscious shoppers can find affordable beauty product dupes of high-end items, and limited-time discounts before the end of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offer opportunities to save on beauty essentials. Note that the Shopping Trends team operates independently from CTV News journalists and may earn commissions from linked purchases





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Ottawa Coyote Edmonton Spa Timmins Hollinger Park British Columbia 911 Strike F-35 Gripen Fighter Jets Livestock Imports Screwworm James Handy Murder Charge Mirra Andreeva French Open Grand Slam Wellness Lake Winnipeg Phosphorus Advent Calendars Beauty Products Budget Shopping Amazon Prime Deals

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B.C.’s 911 call-takers issue strike notice, effective MondayB.C.’s 911 call-takers have issued a 72-hour strike notice and are requesting a special mediator for negotiations.

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Union Issues Strike Notice for B.C. 911 Call-TakersCUPE Local 8911, representing over 700 911 call-takers and E-Comm workers in British Columbia, has issued a 72-hour strike notice after failing to reach a deal with their employer. The union warns of a potential strike starting Monday afternoon, citing a staffing crisis and calling for a special mediator. Negotiations have been ongoing since November, with strike action described as a last resort.

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Banff grizzly bear 'The Boss' removes collar, severe storm watch in Ottawa, and more headlinesBanff's famous grizzly bear 'The Boss' has removed its tracking collar, while Environment Canada issues a severe thunderstorm watch for the Ottawa area. Other stories include a study showing over 40 per cent openness to eating insects, a police investigation in Timmins, a 911 strike notice in B.C., plans for expanding Ottawa's fighter jet fleet, import restrictions on U.S. livestock, a murder charge in the stabbing of actor James Handy, teenager Mirra Andreeva's French Open win, tips for brain recharging, Winnipeg student research on phosphorus reduction, top advent calendars for 2025, a Canadian shampoo review, a smart laundry basket, budget beauty products, and last-minute beauty discounts.

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