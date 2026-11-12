Ottawa councillors and mayor could receive pay raise in 2027 under governance review

Ottawa city councillors could see their salary rise from $119,692 to $137,000 in 2027, while Mayor Mark Sutcliffe's pay would increase from $213,921 to $228,000 as part of the 2026-30 Council Governance Review.

Ottawa city councillors and the mayor could receive a pay raise in 2027 under the 2026-30 Council Governance Review, with the 2027 draft budget set to adjust salaries to align with the current average of single-tier comparator municipalities.

Under the plan, the salary for a councillor will rise from $119,692 to $137,000. That represents an increase of about $17,000 for each councillor during the next term of council. Mayor Mark Sutcliffe's salary will increase from $213,921 to $228,000 under the same adjustment. The changes would take effect through the 2027 draft budget process.

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Council Directs Salary Adjustment For 2027

Council directed staff to adjust remuneration for Ottawa City Council to align with the average remuneration for comparator municipalities as part of the 2026-30 governance review report. The review states that council has the authority to establish salaries and adjustments for the mayor and councillors. Staff say salaries for elected officials in Ottawa have historically been established and adjusted through third-party reviews. That approach is meant to keep compensation in line with comparable municipalities.

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The newly elected council will be sworn in on Monday, with the first council meeting set for November 25. The pay adjustment would apply during the next term of council, starting in 2027. In 2024, councillors received a pay increase as part of a new collective agreement awarded to City of Ottawa employees, which included a retroactive pay increase for 2023. The base pay for councillors in 2024 was $116,735.

The governance review report notes that council has the authority to set salaries and adjustments. Staff have said the city relies on third-party reviews to determine appropriate compensation levels for elected officials. The proposal is part of the broader 2026-30 Council Governance Review, which examines how council operates and how members are compensated. The 2027 draft budget will include the salary adjustments if approved.

Mayor Sutcliffe Salary Aligns With Averages

The raise would bring Ottawa councillors closer to the average pay of single-tier comparator municipalities. The review specifically cites the current average of those comparator municipalities as the target. Mayor Sutcliffe's proposed salary of $228,000 would also align with comparator averages. The increase from $213,921 represents a raise of about $14,000.

Council directed staff to make the adjustment as part of the governance review. The review says council has the authority to establish salaries and adjustments for the mayor and councillors. The new council will be sworn in on Monday, and its first meeting is scheduled for November 25. The pay changes would be considered in the 2027 budget process.

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In 2024, the base pay for councillors was $116,735 before the collective agreement increase. That agreement included a retroactive pay increase for 2023. Staff have said salaries for elected officials in Ottawa have been established and adjusted through third-party reviews. The 2026-30 governance review continues that practice by directing staff to align remuneration with comparator municipalities.

The governance review report states that council has the authority to establish salaries and adjustments for the mayor and councillors. The 2027 draft budget will adjust salaries to align with the current average of single-tier comparator municipalities. Under the plan, a councillor's salary would rise from $119,692 to $137,000. Mayor Mark Sutcliffe's salary would increase from $213,921 to $228,000.

Governance Review Sets Remuneration Directives

Council directed staff to adjust remuneration for Ottawa City Council to align with the average remuneration for comparator municipalities. The 2026-30 governance review report sets out that direction. The newly elected council will be sworn in on Monday, with the first council meeting set for November 25. The pay raise would take effect in 2027 if the draft budget is approved.

In 2024, councillors received a pay increase as part of a new collective agreement awarded to City of Ottawa employees. That agreement included a retroactive pay increase for 2023, and the base pay for councillors in 2024 was $116,735. Staff say salaries for elected officials in Ottawa have been established and adjusted through third-party reviews. The governance review says council has authority to establish salaries and adjustments for the mayor and councillors.