Ottawa city council officially begins its four-year term under Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, who prioritizes affordability and economic growth while addressing resident concerns.

Twenty-four Ottawa city councillors took the oath of office on Monday to formally launch their four-year term. The ceremony, held at Ottawa city hall, marked the official commencement of the new municipal leadership under Mayor Mark Sutcliffe. Sutcliffe emphasized that the administration must immediately address the concerns raised by voters during the recent election campaign.

Mayor Sutcliffe Outlines Key Priorities for Council

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe delivered an inaugural address to launch the new four-year term, stating that council cannot waste a single day meeting the challenges they heard about from voters on the campaign trail. He noted that residents are worried about affordability, public safety, and basic city services, and emphasized that the council owes it to them to soothe those fears. The mayor mentioned specific issues including homelessness, the toxic drug crisis, a rapidly changing economy, and the pressures that come with a growing city.

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Sutcliffe declared that his priority is to keep the city affordable and strengthen the economy while protecting Ottawa's quality of life. He reaffirmed his intention to keep the more than 200 promises he made during the election campaign, which included maintaining low taxes and providing $95 transit passes. The mayor stated he will collaborate with council to ensure these commitments are met, urging his colleagues to focus on governance rather than political posturing.

Stakeholder Perspectives on Governance and Service

Sutcliffe told his colleagues it is time to get to work, declaring that the election campaign is over and residents expect them to work together. He stated that the current critical time for the city is not a time for fighting, partisanship, or ideology. He expressed belief that together as a city council, they have much more in common than divides them. Sutcliffe noted that council is in a good position to hit the ground running, with 21 experienced veterans and three new members who will bring strong voices and unique experiences to the table.

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Erin Coffin, the newly elected councillor for Kanata South, said she is working toward the same goals as Sutcliffe, focusing on building a better city. She highlighted that her residents want better transit, safer roads, and less traffic. Another newly elected councillor, Joanne Chianello, who previously covered city hall for the Ottawa Citizen and CBC, noted the change in mindset from being a reporter to taking questions. She expressed that it is a huge honour that people expect a lot from her, though she worries most about letting people down.

New Stittsville Coun. Chelsea Walton said she is getting up to speed on reports and setting up a strong team to serve her residents. She identified choosing committees to sit on as another priority where she can have the biggest impact. Sutcliffe acknowledged that committee assignments could be a headache for him and a nominating committee that will struggle to give each councillor what they want. He described the process as a giant puzzle that requires putting all the pieces together to ensure everyone gets at least 75 percent of what they want.

Long-Term Vision and Future Administrative Steps

Sutcliffe stated that while he wants to move fast, city council also has to take a long-term view and think about the residents who will live in Ottawa decades in the future. He emphasized that residents are asking them to make tough but important decisions that will position the city not just for growth, but for greatness. The mayor concluded the ceremony by stating that as they are all sworn in to serve the community, they must accept that challenge.

The swearing-in ceremony was marked by bagpipe music, a string trio, and a poetry reading. Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and the rest of Ottawa city council posed for a selfie at the event. Sutcliffe took the oath of office following his re-election last month. He also noted that the councillors he heard from are ready to serve and are open-minded about serving in different roles. The administration plans to work hard to ensure everyone has something important to tackle as they begin their terms.