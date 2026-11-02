Ottawa City Forgets 6,539 Unpaid Parking Tickets Worth Over $273,000

Ottawa writes off 6,539 unpaid parking tickets from 1989 to 1995. The city also forgives Provincial Offences Act debts, totaling over $771,000 in outstanding balances.

The City of Ottawa has officially decided to stop attempts to collect thousands of unpaid parking tickets that date back more than thirty years. A detailed report presented for the finance and corporate services committee meeting on November 10 confirms that the municipal government is ceasing all collection activities on 6,539 specific parking tickets. These outstanding violations were originally issued between the years 1989 and 1995 and currently hold a combined monetary value of $273,047.

Historical Parking Ticket Write Off Details

All unpaid parking tickets are routinely placed into default status with the Ministry of Transportation. Under Ontario regulations, vehicle owners with an Ontario plate are denied the renewal of their licence plates until they pay all infractions tied to that specific licence plate. This enforcement mechanism includes both modern parking tickets and older, defaulted fines. The total parking receivables as of December 2025 stood at $71.7 million, according to the official report submitted to the city council.

Also read SIU clears Ottawa officer who shot suspect during hostage standoff

Deputy City Treasurer Joseph Muhuni provided further context on the financial landscape of municipal debt collection. He stated that the city managed to collect $2.85 million from defaulted parking tickets during the period between August and December 2025. Despite these collections, the city determined that pursuing the older debts was no longer feasible or cost-effective. The 71,835 outstanding parking tickets that are now being considered for forgiveness were issued before the amalgamation of the City of Ottawa.

Provincial Offences Act Collection Efforts

In addition to the parking fines, the city is also writing off 440 outstanding Provincial Offences Act tickets. These specific tickets are worth $498,276 and were issued for various offences between 1993 and 2013. According to Joseph Muhuni, the Provincial Offences Act revenue reached $54 million in 2025. Furthermore, a total of $14.3 million in defaulted Provincial Offences Act fines were successfully collected during that same year.

Advertisement

The report details the rigorous strategies employed by the Provincial Offences Act Collections unit to recover unpaid debt. These strategies include the timely creation and distribution of all collection notices and communications. The city also uses progressively severe delinquency notices and considers extended payment plans for indebted residents. Administrative sanctions are applied when necessary, such as reporting debtors to a credit bureau.

Municipal Financial Recovery Strategies

Other enforcement mechanisms include the addition of fines to the tax roll and assignment to third-party collection agencies. Civil fine enforcement mechanisms are also utilized, which include but are not limited to the garnishment of wages. Despite these comprehensive attempts to recover funds, certain infractions have remained uncollectible over the years. The city transfers approximately $8.5 million in defaulted tickets to the collection unit annually, as noted in the report.

The financial report shows that the City of Ottawa is also writing off $981,101 in corporate receivable accounts. Additionally, the city is forgiving $444,146 worth of water, wastewater, and stormwater bills. There are also two transit receivables worth $227,123 that are being written off as part of this broader financial adjustment.

Context Of Past Debt Forgiveness

This decision follows a similar action taken in the previous year. In 2024, the city forgave $2.6 million in unpaid fines for parking tickets after exhausting all efforts to track down drivers. The city generated $34.3 million in revenue from parking tickets in 2025, according to Joseph Muhuni. This substantial revenue stream highlights the importance of the remaining active tickets, even as old debts are permanently removed from the books.

Advertisement

The write-off of these old debts allows the city to focus its resources on current enforcement and collection efforts. By removing these historical anomalies from their books, the city can maintain a more accurate picture of its current financial health. The decision reflects a pragmatic approach to municipal finance, acknowledging that some debts are too old to reasonably recover.