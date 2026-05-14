Ottawa City Council Rejects Auditor General's Recommendation to Depoliticize Parkland Spending

The city's auditor general expressed disappointment when council rejected her recommendation to loosen their grip on parkland accounts, which critics referred to as 'slush funds.' The recommendation aimed to depoliticize spending decisions on cash-in-lieu of parkland funding paid by developers to support city recreation projects.

The city's auditor general expressed disappointment when council rejected her recommendation to loosen their grip on parkland accounts, which critics referred to as 'slush funds.

' The recommendation aimed to depoliticize spending decisions on cash-in-lieu of parkland funding paid by developers to support city recreation projects. The vote marked the first time in the auditor general's tenure that council dissented on one of her office's audit recommendations. The dissenting councillors argued that the current practice gives them the flexibility to respond to community needs and choose projects aligned with their wards' priorities.

The auditor general highlighted a case where a councillor chose to spend funds on a dog water fountain, despite pushback from city staff, resulting in a cost of over $150,000. The implications of the vote were uncertain, as the auditor general had never seen such a situation in her 22-year history





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Ottawa Auditor General Council Parkland Cash-In-Lieu Of Parkland Depoliticize Spending Decisions Councillors Overruling City Staff Political Bias Community Needs Dog Water Fountain City Staff Water Infrastructure Councillor Expert Of Their Ward Wealthier Parts Of The City Priority Areas Absence Of Investment Flexibility To Respond To Community Needs Pushback From City Staff Pushback From Community Needs Pushback From City Staff Pushback From Community Needs

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