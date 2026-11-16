Ottawa City Council Governance Review Proposes Committee Overhaul and Deputy Mayor Powers

Ottawa's new 111-page governance review recommends eliminating the heritage committee, creating a dedicated parks body, and strengthening deputy mayors ahead of the November council vote.

Ottawa city council is preparing to address a comprehensive governance overhaul that fundamentally reshapes municipal committee structures and executive roles. An 111-page review document, scheduled for presentation to city council later in November, outlines significant changes to how local laws are debated and how city leadership is organized.

Heritage Committee Elimination Sparks Outcry

The most contentious proposal within the governance review is the elimination of the built heritage committee. Heritage Ottawa vice-president Linda Hoad stated the organization is appalled by the prospect of removing this dedicated body, which currently grants heritage protection to historic buildings and designates heritage districts.

Also read Ottawa Residents March in Solidarity After Assault

According to the review, councillors determined that duplication existed between the built heritage committee and two other entities responsible for urban planning and rural affairs. The proposal suggests these two committees should absorb the heritage mandate. Hoad argues that those committees are already overwhelmed with other files, causing heritage issues to lose necessary focus.

New Parks and Technology Bodies Proposed

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe's campaign promises are central to the proposed structural changes, specifically regarding community services and digital infrastructure. The review outlines a new dedicated parks, recreation, and culture committee intended to elevate these files on the municipal agenda.

Advertisement

This new committee would relieve the burden on the community services committee, allowing it to concentrate on other administrative matters. Additionally, a digital innovation in government and information technology subcommittee is proposed to leverage artificial intelligence and novel technologies for improved government services.

The digital subcommittee is designed to include not only elected councillors but also two members of the city's tech community. This addition aims to bring specialized technical expertise directly into the policy-making process for municipal digital transformation.

Deputy Mayors Gain Substantive Executive Role

The governance review proposes a significant shift in the authority of deputy mayors, moving the position from a largely ceremonial role to one with sustained executive influence. Previously, the position rotated among councillors each term, serving mainly to preside over meetings in the mayor's absence.

The new framework suggests appointing three deputy mayors to serve for the entire council term. This change is intended to provide continuity and consistency in leadership. These three individuals would meet regularly with the mayor and senior staff to receive updates on key projects and priorities.

Advertisement

The mayor would recommend three candidates to a nominating committee of council. This structure mirrors the practice in place before 2022 and may assist Mayor Mark Sutcliffe in managing a council with 21 incumbent members seeking leadership positions and committee chairs.

Speaking Rules and Debt Approval Changes

Beyond structural committee changes, the review addresses the mechanics of public participation and municipal finance. Advocacy groups have expressed concern over a proposed rule that could restrict the ability of residents to speak at city hall, citing current debates that can drag on for days.

Currently, almost anyone can show up to speak with a five-minute time limit. The proposed written rule aims to regulate this process, though opponents worry it clamps down on their ability to be heard. Simultaneously, the review eliminates the committee that currently approves new municipal government debt, shifting that approval to the finance committee, council, or in some instances, the mayor.