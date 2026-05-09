Ottawa Charge Edge Boston Fleet to Take Control of PWHL Semi-Final Series

A late goal by Ronja Savolainen, driven by tactical board-bounce training, gives the Ottawa Charge a 2-1 series lead over the Boston Fleet in the PWHL semi-finals.

The rivalry between the Ottawa Charge and the Boston Fleet has reached a fever pitch, with their recent encounters proving that the gap between these two powerhouse organizations is razor thin.

In a high-stakes environment where every single possession can decide the outcome of a season, the Charge managed to edge out the Fleet in a 2-1 victory on Friday. This crucial win grants Ottawa a 2-1 lead in their best-of-five semi-final series in the Professional Women's Hockey League, putting them just one win away from securing a spot in the prestigious Walter Cup final.

The game was decided in the most dramatic fashion possible, with Ronja Savolainen scoring the winning goal with only 29 seconds left on the clock. The play saw Savolainen rifle a shot off the back boards, which then took a fortunate yet calculated bounce off the skate of Boston goaltender Aerin Frankel and into the net.

The brilliance of the winning goal was not an accident but rather the result of a specific tactical strategy developed by goalie coach Pierre Groulx. Savolainen revealed that the team had been spending significant time in practice specifically targeting the boards to understand how the puck would react upon impact. Groulx is uniquely qualified for this role, having spent five years as the goaltending coach for the NHL's Ottawa Senators.

His intimate familiarity with the physical properties of the Canadian Tire Centre's boards allowed him to provide the Charge with an unconventional offensive weapon. Head coach Carla MacLeod praised Groulx for his immense contribution to the team, stating that his expertise has bolstered both the defensive and offensive facets of their game.

MacLeod noted that Groulx has taken complete control of the net-front presence at both ends of the ice and provides the players with high-level presentations that clarify opponent tendencies and optimal positioning. Despite the victory, the statistical narrative of the game suggested a struggle for the Ottawa Charge. For the third consecutive match in this series, the Fleet dominated the shot clock, outshooting Ottawa 37-22.

This disparity placed an enormous amount of pressure on Gwyneth Philips, who played a stellar game to keep the Fleet at bay. Coach MacLeod admitted that while the win was satisfying, she wants her team to be more aggressive in their approach. She has instilled a mantra that good things happen when you put the puck toward the net, and she hopes to see a higher volume of shots in the upcoming deciding games.

Forward Rebecca Leslie agreed, noting that the team had a tendency to over-pass in the slot, which limited their scoring opportunities. Meanwhile, the Boston Fleet remained persistent, crashing the net to make life as difficult as possible for Philips. This intensity led to a physical confrontation where Savolainen took a roughing penalty to protect her goalie, a move that Coach MacLeod viewed as a positive sign of team unity and protectiveness.

From the opposing sideline, Boston coach Kris Sparre remained composed, asserting that there is no panic within the Fleet organization. He believes that his team is creating high-quality looks and simply needs to convert those opportunities into goals. Forward Liz Schepers, who brings experience from a previous championship run with Minnesota, emphasized the importance of staying the course and maintaining confidence in their system.

Outside of the tactical battle, the event was a landmark for the league, as a record-breaking crowd of 13,112 fans attended the playoff game, showcasing the rapidly growing popularity of the PWHL. The evening also featured a heartwarming moment for Rebecca Leslie, who celebrated her 30th birthday during the game. The massive crowd joined in a synchronized birthday song during a television timeout, making the victory even more meaningful for her.

As both teams prepare for Sunday's clash, the Charge will look to clinch their spot in the finals, while the Fleet will fight to keep their season alive





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