Ottawa Catholic School Board Cuts Bus Attendant Program, Raising Safety Concerns for Students with Special Needs

The Ottawa Catholic School Board's decision to end its bus attendant program has left parents and advocates worried about the safety of students with special needs. Approximately 100 students, including six-year-old Mia McPhail who has complex medical conditions, will be affected. Attendants provide crucial supervision and specialized care that bus drivers are not trained to deliver, leading families to question the board's plan to rely on healthcare assessments instead.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) has decided to eliminate its school bus attendant program , a move that will affect approximately 100 students, including those with special needs.

This decision has sparked concerns among parents and attendants who argue that the program provides essential supervision and care for students who require constant attention during transportation. Unlike bus drivers, whose primary responsibility is to focus on the road, attendants are trained to manage children with complex medical and behavioral needs, including non-verbal students and those using wheelchairs.

The board, however, states that students with significant medical needs will continue to receive support through established healthcare processes, with healthcare professionals determining the level of care required, including nursing support if necessary. One affected family is that of six-year-old Mia McPhail, who uses a wheelchair, has epilepsy, and cannot swallow her saliva, leading to lung complications. Her mother, Amanda Jollymore, emphasizes that Mia requires constant supervision because she cannot cognitively understand danger or protect herself.

For the past two years, Mia has been assisted by Jennifer Bloom, a bus attendant with over 20 years of experience. Bloom highlights that attendants receive specialized training, such as operating wheelchairs, which bus drivers typically lack. She questions the logic of suddenly removing attendants, noting that drivers cannot safely monitor multiple high-needs children while also watching the road.

Jollymore, faced with the program's cancellation, plans to drive Mia to school herself-a 15-minute commute-though she acknowledges the logistical and emotional challenges this poses. The cuts have raised broader questions about safety, equity, and the board's responsibilities toward vulnerable students. Parents and advocates argue that the decision shifts an unreasonable burden onto families and could endanger children who rely on professional supervision.

While the board maintains that healthcare assessments will determine necessary support, critics worry that this approach may not fully address the day-to-day supervisory needs on the bus. The controversy underscores ongoing tensions between budget constraints and the imperative to protect students with disabilities, leaving many families scrambling for alternatives as the new school year approaches





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Ottawa Catholic School Board Bus Attendant Program Special Needs Students School Transportation Student Safety Mia Mcphail Amanda Jollymore Jennifer Bloom Ontario Education

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