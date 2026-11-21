The Department of National Defence is suspending weekend competitions, training exercises and other cadet activities through March 2027, citing financial pressures, while weekly training continues.

The Department of National Defence says it is suspending weekend competitions, training exercises and other activities in the cadet program. Cadet units across Canada were notified by email to suspend or cancel additional programming through the end of March 2027, citing financial pressures.

Regular weekly training will continue, according to Defence Minister David McGuinty. But parents and former cadets argue that some of the program's most valuable experiences happen outside those weekly meetings. The changes affect cadets and Junior Canadian Rangers. The Department of National Defence says its priority is protecting core cadet programming while reducing costs elsewhere.

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DND Focusing on Reducing Costs for Cadets

In a statement, the department said it is focusing on reducing costs that do not directly support core activities and program delivery for Cadets and Junior Canadian Rangers. It says it is too early to determine the full extent of the changes and promises to update cadets and their families as decisions are made. Ottawa families are already feeling the impact. Sasha Clayton has two sons aged 13 and 16 enrolled at 75 Barrhaven Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron.

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Her oldest son, now 22, has aged out of the program. Clayton says her family was caught off guard when a planned mess dinner was cancelled and her younger son's bagpipe lessons were disrupted. Volunteer instructors have since stepped in to help her son continue his bagpipe lessons, but Clayton believes the additional training and activities are essential to the program.

Another parent, Belinda Gould, says her daughter had been preparing for a regional biathlon competition normally held at Camp Fortune in Gatineau. After her final practice, the young cadet learned the competition had been cancelled. It was a bit heartbreaking, Gould said. Tasha Bajpai joined cadets when she was 12 years old.

Former Cadet Worries About Lost Skills

Now a student at Carleton University, she says the program helped build her confidence through wilderness expeditions, leadership training and other activities. I don't think I would be the person I am today without cadets, Bajpai said. She worries the suspension of activities could prevent young people from developing the same skills and independence she gained.

The weekly classes and meetings teach you the theory behind how to be a good leader, how to be a team member, and how to communicate, she said. She added that putting those skills into practice is an important part of learning. The Department of National Defence says the Cadets and Junior Canadian Rangers Group is reviewing its financial plan and adjusting activities outside core weekly programming.

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Cadet Budget Reaches 265 Million Dollars

That is despite the programs receiving an additional $27 million in funding earlier this year, bringing their combined budget to approximately $265 million. McGuinty says cadet enrolment has increased by 59 per cent over the past three years, putting additional pressure on resources. The suspension covers weekend competitions, training exercises and other activities, according to the Department of National Defence. Weekly training remains in place for now.

For Bajpai, the hope is that young people will not lose the opportunities that made such a difference in her life. I hope this doesn't last. I hope this is reversed, she said.