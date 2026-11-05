Ottawa extends journalism tax credit by $501M over five years at 35 per cent rate

The federal budget extends the Canadian Journalism Labour Tax Credit by $501 million over five years, keeping the 35 per cent rate and expanding eligibility to audio and audiovisual news.

The federal government is extending its journalism tax credit by $501 million over five years, with $85 million in ongoing annual funding. The measure was included in the federal budget tabled today.

Ottawa first said in its spring fiscal update that it would consult Canadians and stakeholders about extending the Canadian Journalism Labour Tax Credit to broadcasters. The budget says that measure, as well as a move to renew a higher credit rate that was set to expire, will cost $501 million. The budget says keeping the 35 per cent rate in place will provide greater stability as the sector adapts to a changing media landscape.

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Journalism Tax Credit Expansion Details

The initiative provides qualifying journalism organizations with a refundable 35 per cent tax credit on wages for eligible newsroom employees, up to $29,750 per employee. The government will extend the credit, which previously applied only to original written news content, to the production of audio and audiovisual news. The expansion to broadcasters was first signalled in the spring fiscal update. The budget was tabled by Minister of Finance and National Revenue Francois-Philippe Champagne.

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He spoke at a press conference prior to tabling Budget 2026 in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. Budget 2026 also includes lower tax rates on new business investment and projects a $60 billion debt. It contains grocery benefit funds and an increase in stamp costs. An economist described the budget as an attempt to kickstart economic growth.

The budget also shifts more temporary residents to permanent status as broad levels flatten. The budget unveils new tax measures aimed at growing businesses in Canada. It includes support for CFB Wainwright as part of Thursday's federal budget announcement. Other elements of Budget 2026 will affect Canadians in smaller ways.

Budget Impact on News Sector

These six smaller things in the budget will affect Canadians. The journalism tax credit extension is intended to support news organizations as they adapt. The 35 per cent rate was set to expire before the budget renewed it. The credit applies to wages for eligible newsroom employees at qualifying journalism organizations.

The maximum credit is $29,750 per employee. The expansion to audio and audiovisual news means broadcasters can now access the credit. Previously, it applied only to original written news content. The $501 million cost covers five years. The $85 million in ongoing annual funding continues after that period.