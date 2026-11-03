Telesat building satellite network as Canada pushes for defence sovereignty

Ottawa-based Telesat is racing to build a low-Earth-orbit satellite network to meet growing defence and sovereignty demands, with CEO Dan Goldberg outlining the plan at Ottawa City Hall.

An Ottawa -based satellite company is playing a growing role in Canada's push to strengthen its defence capabilities and reduce its reliance on foreign technology. Telesat CEO Dan Goldberg spoke at the Mayor's Breakfast at Ottawa City Hall on Tuesday, outlining the company's ambitious plan to build a new network of low-Earth-orbit satellites - a project that could give Canada a sovereign alternative to relying on U.S.-based satellite operators like Starlink.

"It's important that we get to market as soon as we can just because the opportunity is so significant right now, and I should say so many customers, including government customers, they need this capability," Goldberg said. Goldberg says Telesat expects to be the first non-American operator to bring this type of low-Earth-orbit satellite network to market. But he says the race to follow Starlink's satellites, already in orbit, isn't the focus.

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"I don't think it's that important, to be honest with you," Goldberg said. He says the focus is meeting growing demand.

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"We're going to have to keep investing in the capability. We're launching 225 satellites right now given the demand that we're seeing. It is likely the case that we're going to need to keep expanding our constellation," he said.

Telesat Expands Defence Satellite Plans

"We always imagine that that would be the case. But again, when we first went down the path to build this capability, this very significant defense and sovereign requirement wasn't there to the extent that it's there today.

" Goldberg said Telesat initially anticipated defence would account for about 15 per cent of its business. It now expects that figure to reach at least 50 per cent.

"We are feeling a lot of pressure," Goldberg said. "We have customers out there who want this capability, who need this capability. " The project also represents a significant economic opportunity for Ottawa and Gatineau. The company has hired hundreds of employees over the past several years and now has approximately 700 people working in the national capital region.

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Ottawa Supports Satellite Industry Growth

Telesat is building important satellite technology as Canada seeks to boost its defence and military sovereignty, according to CTV's Leah Larcoque. Goldberg says Telesat expects to hire hundreds more in the coming years, particularly to support its technical centre in Gatineau. The company is investing approximately $7 billion in the satellite constellation, while also making investments locally. Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says the success of Telesat exemplifies the city's push to build a stronger defence and communications industry.

"It's a great example of the opportunity we have in Ottawa to be leading the world, hiring more people, creating sovereign solutions at a time when that's really, really critical. I can't think of a better example of a company that is positioned to capitalize on the on the current situation that we're facing as a country than Telesat," Sutcliffe said.

Sutcliffe also says it is an important way to promote companies that operate on both sides of the Ottawa River.

Canada Builds Sovereign Communications Infrastructure

"We need more of that as well, because as I keep saying, it's one economic region, even if it's two cities on either side of a provincial border, it's one economic region. " The project comes as demand for defence and sovereignty-related satellite capabilities continues to grow, with Telesat positioning itself as a key player in Canada's efforts to secure its own communications infrastructure.