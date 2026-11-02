Ottawa Auditor General Exposes OC Transpo Overtime Spending Issues

Nathalie Gougeon's report reveals significant gaps in OC Transpo overtime management, highlighting $44.4 million in costs and recommending strict monitoring for Ottawa transit operations.

The Ottawa Auditor General has issued a formal report raising serious concerns regarding the management of overtime payments at OC Transpo, citing insufficient evidence for certain payments and inadequate monitoring of employee hours. The audit highlights that OC Transpo spent $44.4 million on overtime over a two-year period, contributing to the City of Ottawa's total overtime costs of $61.7 million in 2024 and $70.3 million in 2025. This financial scrutiny comes as the city faces persistent staffing shortages and challenges with an aging transit fleet.

Core Financial Details and Audit Scope

Office of the Auditor General Auditor General Nathalie Gougeon and her team conducted a comprehensive review of overtime worked between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2025. Gougeon noted that overtime has become a significant and ongoing part of OC Transpo's operations, largely driven by the inability to maintain a fully staffed workforce and a reliable fleet. The report identifies several critical areas where processes need improvement, including establishing clear rationale for overtime, implementing formal proactive measures to identify Hours of Service violations, and automating the booking approach across all transit departments. These recommendations are scheduled to be discussed at the audit committee meeting on Tuesday.

Also read SIU clears Ottawa officer who shot suspect during hostage standoff

Stakeholder Positions and Management Gaps

The audit found that OC Transpo management had been continuing, year-over-year, to inadequately budget for overtime, relying heavily on manual processes that increase the risk of error. Gougeon stated that the review noted opportunities to improve the effectiveness of processes that support the administration of overtime, particularly in documenting the rationale for overtime and how it was awarded based on seniority. The office of the Auditor General recommended that OC Transpo General Manager Rick Leary establish and communicate strict requirements for documenting the rationale for overtime and ensuring that OT shifts are offered based on seniority. There was limited monitoring of overtime being conducted across various OC Transpo departments, suggesting a systemic issue in oversight.

Advertisement

Impact on Staffing and Operational Compliance

Gougeon highlighted that maintenance staff are being offered double time until November 2026 for overtime shifts, indicating a long-term reliance on extra pay to retain workers. The audit looked at a sample of overtime transactions to assess whether overtime was based on an operational requirement and whether it was offered in alignment with seniority. From available documentation, auditors could not consistently identify the rationale for the overtime hours or how it was offered. The report found no evidence to demonstrate overtime was offered based on seniority to bus drivers in 25 percent of transactions, and for rail operators, there was limited evidence in 20 percent of cases to demonstrate the rationale for overtime.

Procedural Recommendations for Future Control

The report emphasizes that greater use of technology and system functionality would help improve decision-making, reduce administrative burden, and strengthen controls within the transit agency. Gougeon's office identified areas for management to consider as they continue to review and improve processes to efficiently manage overtime and demonstrate value for money. This includes assessing and automating the booking approach across all OC Transpo service areas and improving the use of technology to minimize manual processes. The findings suggest that without these structural changes, the city will continue to face financial inefficiencies and potential compliance risks in its public transportation network.