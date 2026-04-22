Ottawa Approves Controversial Bylaw Restricting Protests Near Sensitive Sites

Ottawa City Council has passed a 'bubble bylaw' creating 50-metre protest-free zones around hospitals, schools, and places of worship, sparking debate over freedom of expression and public safety. A confidential legal opinion fueled controversy, with some councillors raising concerns about potential constitutional challenges.

Ottawa City Council has approved a new 'bubble bylaw' designed to restrict protests near sensitive locations such as hospitals, schools, and places of worship . The bylaw, passed by a vote of 20 to 4, establishes a 50-metre buffer zone around these institutions, prohibiting most forms of demonstration within that area.

Supporters argue the bylaw is crucial for ensuring safe access to these vital community hubs, particularly for vulnerable populations. They believe it strikes a reasonable balance between the right to protest and the right to safety and accessibility. The bylaw does include exceptions, notably for labour demonstrations. The debate surrounding the bylaw was marked by controversy, largely stemming from a confidential legal opinion regarding its potential constitutional challenges.

Several councillors attempted to discuss the opinion openly, raising concerns about transparency and the potential legal risks of proceeding without a full understanding of the advice. Councillor Shawn Menard led the charge to lift privilege on the opinion, arguing that the council’s reluctance to do so indicated a greater level of constitutional risk than supporters were acknowledging.

However, this motion was defeated, with warnings from the city’s legal counsel about potentially providing a roadmap for legal challenges. The city’s lawyer cautioned that openly discussing the opinion could have unintended consequences and expose the city to lawsuits. The bylaw’s implementation draws parallels to similar legislation in Calgary and Vaughan, Ontario, both of which have faced constitutional challenges. While a recent Alberta court decision upheld Calgary’s bylaw, it also resulted in some scaling back of its restrictions.

Opponents of Ottawa’s bylaw express concerns that it will stifle legitimate dissent and hinder protests addressing critical issues such as conditions in long-term care facilities or cuts to education. They argue that the 50-metre buffer zone is excessively large and effectively silences protests at the very institutions that require scrutiny.

Despite these concerns, proponents emphasize the need to prioritize the safety and well-being of those accessing essential services, asserting that freedom of expression should not come at the expense of basic rights and security. Councillor Troster, who initially supported the bylaw, ultimately changed her vote, citing unresolved questions about its practical implications and potential impact on student protests





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