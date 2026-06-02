Ottawa and Quebec Reach Agreement on Transit Funding

Ottawa and Quebec have reached an agreement on how new federal public transit investments will be allocated. The agreement is worth nearly $6 billion and will cover all funding available to Quebec under the Canada Public Transit Fund.

Radio-Canada has learned the agreement with Quebec could be worth nearly $6 billion. It would cover all funding available to Quebec under the Canada Public Transit Fund .

Ottawa has long sought to finalize transit funding for Quebec, the only province still excluded from the new federal program. Announced in 2024, the fund provides $25 billion in investments across the country over 10 years. The Quebec government, under former premier François Legault, has been asking Ottawa to increase its contribution to 40 per cent of the cost of extending Montreal's Blue line and building Quebec City's tramway.

After numerous delays and years behind schedule, the combined cost of the two projects is estimated at $7.6 billion. The federal government has committed $1.9 billion for the Metro extension and $1.44 billion for the tramway. The Quebec and Canadian governments are also expected to confirm an agreement Tuesday on the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund, which includes $51 billion in investments across the country.

While the fund can support public transit projects, its primary purpose is to fund repairs and upgrades to roads, water mains and sewer systems. With Quebec municipalities facing an infrastructure maintenance deficit estimated at $50 billion, federal support is expected to help finance many urgently needed projects





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Ottawa And Quebec Reach Agreement On Transit F Canada Public Transit Fund Quebec City's Tramway Montreal's Blue Line Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund

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