Ottawa and other cities to chip in 10% of new infrastructure costs for federal-provincial fund

Cities including Ottawa will be required to chip in 10 per cent of the cost of new infrastructure before they can draw from an $8.8-billion federal-provincial fund intended to spur homebuilding by lowering fees that are normally paid by developers.

Cities including Ottawa will be required to chip in 10 per cent of the cost of new infrastructure before they can draw from an $8.8-billion federal-provincial fund intended to spur homebuilding by lowering fees that are normally paid by developers.

Ontario municipalities can now apply to a federal-provincial fund meant to cover some of the cost of infrastructure for new housing developments. The fund was first announced in March and is intended to help cover infrastructure costs for municipalities that lower development charges paid by builders and used to finance the infrastructure that supports new housing, such as roads and sewers.

Municipalities are expected to slash those development charges by between 30 and 50 per cent for at least three years. In return, they'll be eligible to apply for the federal-provincial funding over the next 10 years.

However, the money may not fully cover the cost of the infrastructure, and municipalities will be expected to cover the rest. The new fund has the potential to help unlock housing projects, but the 10 per cent requirement could add to an already strained property tax burden for residents of cities that choose to take part.

The City of Ottawa collects an average of $204 million a year in development charges, and Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said he was not fazed by the 10 per cent contribution that will be expected from cities. He said Ottawa is in a good fiscal position to manage the burden, and said its share of the new fund over the decade could total between $600 million and $700 million.

Ontario's Big City Mayors, which represents 29 municipalities in the province, said the new fund has the potential to help unlock housing projects, but also noted that the 10 per cent requirement could add to an already strained property tax burden for residents of cities that choose to take part. The organization's chair, Marianne Meed Ward, said in a statement that while the goal of reducing housing prices is shared, it cannot come at the cost of increases to property taxes or on the backs of homeowners.

The new fund is a step in the right direction, but it is not a silver bullet for the housing crisis. It will take a combination of measures to address the complex issue of housing affordability. The government's plan to lower development charges is a good start, but it is not enough to solve the problem on its own.

The city needs to take a comprehensive approach to addressing the issue, and that includes not just lowering development charges, but also increasing the supply of affordable housing, and addressing the root causes of the housing crisis





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Ottawa Federal-Provincial Fund Homebuilding Development Charges Infrastructure Costs

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