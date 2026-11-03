BC ostrich farm sues government and RCMP over seized eggs and cull of 351 birds

Universal Ostrich Farms is suing the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, the federal government and the RCMP over the seizure of 1,200 ostrich eggs and the destruction of its flock in Edgewood, B.C. The farm claims the loss of a dietary supplement business with projected revenue of $200 million.

The owners of a British Columbia ostrich farm are suing the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, the federal government and the RCMP over the seizure of 1,200 ostrich eggs and the killing of hundreds of birds.

Lawsuit Claims Unlawful Seizure Of Ostrich Eggs

The lawsuit, filed in Vernon, claims the loss of a dietary supplement and pill business that Universal Ostrich Farms projected would generate $200 million in revenue. The claim was filed in November 2026, months after the cull. The farm says the eggs were seized unlawfully and that the seizure irreversibly destroyed a business it describes as being on the cusp of a commercial market launch. Universal Ostrich Farms is based in Edgewood, B.C.

Also read B.C. ostrich farm demands compensation for birds 'missing' after cull

, on property owned by Landco Ventures, which is also a plaintiff in the lawsuit. Neither the CFIA nor the RCMP has responded to the allegations in the filing. The lawsuit says 351 ostriches were on the farm when CFIA served its warrants, but compensation was only offered for the destruction of 314 birds. It says there is no explanation about what happened to the missing 37 birds.

The farm also alleges that inspection agency staff and others engaged in and permitted acts of cruelty while dealing with the flock and trespassed on the farm. Landco Ventures says the warrants served against the farm provided no legal, moral or statutory right to occupy the property. The claim seeks damages for the loss of the egg-based supplement business, which the farm says was close to launching commercially. The exact amount of damages sought was not disclosed in the lawsuit.

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The CFIA has said the cull was conducted by marksmen in November 2025 after ostriches on the farm tested positive for avian flu about 11 months earlier. The agency has defended the destruction as necessary to prevent the spread of the disease. The farm's efforts to prevent the deaths of the birds lasted for months. The case drew support from protesters who camped on the property in Edgewood, B.C.

Farm Alleges Trespass And Cruelty During Cull

, as well as from figures in the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. A sign calling for the protection of ostriches at the farm was displayed on May 17, 2025. The lawsuit is the latest development in a long-running dispute over the handling of the flock. The lawsuit accuses the CFIA, the federal government and the RCMP of acting without proper authority and of causing irreversible harm to the farm's business.

It also alleges trespass and cruelty in the handling of the birds. The farm says the seizure of the eggs was unlawful and destroyed its chance to launch a commercial product. The plaintiffs are seeking damages for the loss of the dietary supplement and pill product, which was based on the seized ostrich eggs. Universal Ostrich Farms says the business had a projected revenue of $200 million.

The lawsuit was filed in Vernon against the CFIA, the federal government and the RCMP. The CFIA has said the ostriches tested positive for avian flu about 11 months before the cull. The cull took place in November 2025. The farm says 351 birds were on the property when warrants were served, but compensation covered only 314.

The farm says it has received no explanation for the missing 37 birds. Landco Ventures and Universal Ostrich Farms claim the warrants gave no legal, moral or statutory right to occupy the property. The lawsuit says inspection agency staff and others trespassed on the farm and engaged in acts of cruelty. The farm's months-long effort to save the flock drew national and international attention.

Support From Protesters And Trump Administration Figures

Protesters camped on the property in Edgewood, B.C. , to support the farm. Figures in the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump also voiced support. The cull by marksmen in November 2025 followed the positive avian flu tests about 11 months earlier.

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The farm has disputed the need for the destruction. The lawsuit is the latest chapter in the dispute over the handling of the flock and the seized eggs. Universal Ostrich Farms says the loss of the eggs and the business they represented caused irreversible damage. The claim seeks damages from the CFIA, the federal government and the RCMP.

The farm and Landco Ventures are the plaintiffs in the case filed in Vernon. The lawsuit says the farm was on the cusp of a commercial market launch for its dietary supplement and pill product when the eggs were seized. It says the seizure destroyed the business. The projected revenue for the business was $200 million, according to the claim.

The farm says 1,200 ostrich eggs were seized by the inspection agency. The CFIA has said the cull was conducted after ostriches tested positive for avian flu about 11 months earlier. The agency has not commented on the specific allegations in the lawsuit. The RCMP and the federal government have also not responded to the claims.

The lawsuit was filed in November 2026. The farm says 351 ostriches were on the property when the CFIA served its warrants. Compensation was offered for 314 birds, leaving 37 unaccounted for. The farm says it received no explanation about the missing birds.

The lawsuit also alleges cruelty and trespass by inspection agency staff and others. Landco Ventures says the warrants provided no legal, moral or statutory right to occupy the property. The lawsuit seeks damages for the loss of the business and the eggs. The case is before the courts in Vernon, B.C.

The farm's supporters included protesters who camped on the property and figures in the Trump administration.