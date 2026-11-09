Canada loses Osorio and Shaffelburg to injury before Guatemala Nations League quarterfinal

Canada will be without midfielders Jonathan Osorio and Jacob Shaffelburg for its CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal against Guatemala after both were injured in the final week of the MLS regular season. Defender Zorhan Bassong and forwards Charles-Andreas Brym and Theo Corbeanu were added to the roster.

Canada will be without midfielders Jonathan Osorio and Jacob Shaffelburg for its CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal against Guatemala after both picked up injuries in the final week of the Major League Soccer regular season.

Canada Soccer announced the roster changes in a release on Monday. Defender Zorhan Bassong and forwards Charles-Andreas Brym and Theo Corbeanu were added to the squad. Injury details were not provided for Osorio, who played 89 minutes in Toronto's 4-1 season-ending loss at Philadelphia on Saturday. He missed time earlier in the MLS season with a knee injury.

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Shaffelburg Osorio Injury Details

Shaffelburg left Los Angeles FC's 2-1 loss to Seattle on Saturday in the 79th minute after sustaining an injury as a result of a hard tackle. Osorio has 10 goals in 92 appearances with the men's national team. Shaffelburg has eight goals in 39 games. Both were named to the squad when Canada announced its initial roster for the upcoming competition window last Tuesday.

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Corbeanu, Osorio's teammate at Toronto FC, has two goals in seven international games since his 2021 debut. Bassong, who plays for Sporting Kansas City, has won eight caps since making his senior team debut in 2020. Brym, who plays in the Netherlands with NAC Breda, also made his senior international debut in 2020 and has one goal in 13 games. Captain Alphonso Davies is expected to play in the series against Guatemala.

He played limited minutes in just one game at this summer's World Cup as he recovered from a hamstring injury. He then missed the nation's three friendlies in late September and early October for his honeymoon. The squad was already dealing with a rash of injuries before Monday's roster changes. Those absentees include Swansea City midfielder Stephen Eustaquio, Southampton striker Cyle Larin, Marseille centre back Derek Cornelius, Middlesbrough centre back Alfie Jones and Celtic right back Alistair Johnston.

Canada Guatemala Match Schedule

Canada, currently ranked 27th in the world, will visit No. 95 Guatemala to open the two-legged series on Nov. 13. Canada will then host the second leg at Toronto's BMO Field on Nov. 16. The winner of the series earns a spot in the CONCACAF Nations League Finals in Los Angeles in March 2027 and qualifies for the 2027 CONCACAF Gold Cup. The loser will play in the Gold Cup preliminary round.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2026.