Osmanli Wins Disqualification to Reach TUF 34 Finals After Illegal Knee

Abdul Osmanli advances to the The Ultimate Fighter 34 bantamweight finals via disqualification. He defeats Uulu after an illegal knee strike while his opponent was grounded in September.

Abdul Osmanli has secured his spot in the championship match for The Ultimate Fighter 34 after a controversial victory over Uulu. This pivotal fight took place during the bantamweight finals in September. The outcome was decided by disqualification rather than a standard submission or knockout.

The Disqualification Incident in the Octagon

Osmanli landed a knee strike to the head of Uulu while his opponent was in a grounded position. This specific maneuver is prohibited under unified mixed martial arts rules. The referee immediately stopped the contest and waved off the action. Osmanli was declared the winner by disqualification. This result ended the undefeated Moldovan fighters streak in this specific bout.

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Controversy Surrounds the Grounded Finish

The manner in which the fight concluded has sparked significant debate among fans and analysts. Uulu initially appeared to be actively defending himself against the strikes. However, observers noted that Uulu went limp as soon as the referee intervened. Critics argue this sudden loss of tension looks suspicious. Supporters of Osmanli maintain that he followed the rules until the illegal contact occurred. The visual ambiguity of Uulu collapsing has become a central point of discussion.

Career Records and Fighting Statistics

Abdul Osmanli has established himself as a dominant contender in the division. He has finished nine of his eleven career victories. This high finish rate demonstrates his aggressive fighting style. He entered this contest on a nine-fight win streak. That streak was interrupted only by this disqualification loss in the earlier rounds of the tournament.

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Impact on Upcoming Tournament Stages

The victory propels Osmanli into the final showdown of the season. He must now prepare to face the remaining finalist for the title. The pressure will increase as the stakes rise significantly. His team must analyze Uulu's defensive weaknesses more closely. The upcoming championship bout will determine the new winner of the bantamweight tournament.

Fan Reaction to the Unorthodox Finish

Social media platforms have seen a surge in commentary regarding the decision. Many followers feel the visual cues from Uulu were misleading. Others argue that the technicality of the rule violation matters most. The UFC has not issued a formal statement on the matter. The focus remains entirely on the upcoming championship match. Osmanli has a proven track record of aggressive finishes. He will need to maintain that intensity in the final round.