Oshawa Walk of Fame Honours 2026 Inductees

The Oshawa Walk of Fame has celebrated its 2026 inductees with a ceremony on Thursday. The inductees include Johnston, a Canadian hockey executive, Clark, an employee at Oshawa's General Motors plant, and the Oshawa Community Museum and Archives. Mars Bonfire and Jerry Edmonton will also be immortalized on the Oshawa Walk of Fame. The Family Auxiliary at Lakeridge Health, Allysha Chapman, a professional soccer player, and musical artist Daniel Ceasar are also being recognized. Dr. Donald R. Sadoway, a renowned innovator in materials science, metallurgy and energy technology, is the final 2026 inductee.

Five stones have been installed along King Street and the inductees were honoured during a ceremony Thursday. The Oshawa Walk of Fame celebrates people and groups who were born in Oshawa, developed their careers in the city or maintain strong ties to Oshawa while achieving excellence and distinction in their chosen fields.

Johnston has been the morning show host on CKDO since 1992 and the P.A. announcer for the Oshawa Generals since 2007. He also emcees approximately 100 charitable events annually. A Canadian hockey executive who started his career with the Oshawa Generals and spent 36 years in the Ontario Hockey League, Johnston will be inducted posthumously.

Clark, an employee at Oshawa's General Motors plant, founded 'Sharon's Kids,' an initiative to ensure that every child could experience a joyful Christmas, especially at Durham Children's Aid Society (DCAS). The Oshawa Community Museum and Archives will also be honoured. It was established in 1961, is a not-for-profit, volunteer-run organization dedicated to promoting, preserving, and celebrating the cultural and artistic heritage of Oshawa and the Region of Durham.

Mars Bonfire and Jerry Edmonton will be immortalized on the Oshawa Walk of Fame. Born in Oshawa as Dennis Eugene McCrohan and Gerald McCrohan, they helped create one of the most enduring legacies in rock music history. Mars Bonfire, wrote the song Born to be Wild. Jerry Edmonton provided the driving beat behind the song as drummer and vocalist for Steppenwolf, the legendary rock band that evolved from the Sparrows.

The Family Auxiliary at Lakeridge Health is being recognized. For generations, they have embodied the spirit of volunteerism and community service. They've contributed millions of dollars toward equipment, patient care initiatives, and hospital improvements through fundraising, advocacy and countless volunteer hours. Allysha Chapman is a professional soccer player who was born in Oshawa and raised in nearby Courtice.

Her journey to international success started with the Oshawa Turul Soccer club. She has represented Canada on the world stage, taking home a bronze medal at the Rio 2026 Olympic Games and a historic gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. She has also represented Canada at multiple FIFA Women's World cups. Musical artist Daniel Ceasar is another inductee.

He was born Ashton Dumar Norwill Simmonds and was raised in Oshawa. He has become one of Canada's most celebrated and influential musical artists. He's often referred to as Oshawa's songwriter and has earned international acclaim through his distinctive blend of gospel, soul, R&B and contemporary music. His breakthrough album Freudian launched him onto the world stage.

He won a Grammy for his collaboration Best Part with H.E. R. and has also won multiple Juno awards. Dr. Donald R. Sadoway is the final 2026 inductee. He is internationally recognized as one of the world's foremost innovators in materials science, metallurgy and energy technology.

His career spans more than four decades and Dr. Sadoway has authored more than 150 scientific papers, holds 22 U.S. patents and founded pioneering technology companies dedicated to advancing clean energy and sustainable industry. He was named one of TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World and received the 2022 European Inventor Award





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Oshawa Walk Of Fame Inductees Johnston Clark Oshawa Community Museum And Archives Mars Bonfire Jerry Edmonton The Family Auxiliary At Lakeridge Health Allysha Chapman Daniel Ceasar Dr. Donald R. Sadoway

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