Oshawa’s Doors Open Event Offers Unique Exploration of City’s Heritage and Innovations

Residents and visitors of Oshawa can explore over 20 unique buildings and spaces during the annual Doors Open event on May 2. Highlights include the Oshawa Executive Airport, Oshawa City Hall, and the Oshawa Little Theatre, offering insights into the city’s rich history, cultural heritage, and ambitions in the defence sector.

On Saturday, May 2, residents and visitors of Oshawa will have the unique opportunity to explore over 20 distinct buildings and spaces across the city as part of the annual Doors Open event.

This free, community-driven initiative invites participants to delve into the rich history and cultural heritage of Oshawa, offering a rare glimpse into some of its most fascinating locations. One of the highlights of this year’s event is the Oshawa Executive Airport, where aviation enthusiasts of all ages can get an up-close look at various aircraft and engage with pilots.

Stephen Wilcox, the airport manager, shared that the airport was originally constructed as a World War Two training base and has since evolved into one of Canada’s top twenty busiest airports. During Doors Open, the Canadian Forces will be present with a Chinook helicopter, and paratroopers from the Queen’s Own Rifles of Canada will also be on site, adding to the excitement and educational value of the experience.

Mayor Dan Carter expressed his enthusiasm for the event, noting that it provides an excellent opportunity for residents to connect with their community and learn about Oshawa’s heritage. He emphasized that Doors Open is a chance for people to gain a deeper understanding of the city’s history and identity. Another notable location participating in Doors Open is the Oshawa City Hall, which will host an exhibit by Friends of Second Marsh.

This charity is dedicated to preserving and protecting the wetland, which spans 400 hectares and is home to over 100 species of birds. The exhibit will provide visitors with insights into the marsh’s history and its significance as a wildlife habitat. Peter Taylor, president of Friends of Second Marsh, hopes that the exhibit will educate attendees about the marsh’s natural beauty and encourage them to explore it further.

For those interested in experiencing the marsh firsthand, the organization will be offering bird watching hikes during the event. Additionally, a booth will be set up at the starting point of the Darlington Trail, where visitors can learn more about the marsh and its wildlife. Taylor shared his personal connection to the marsh, explaining that he discovered it after moving to Oshawa in 1978 and has since been passionate about sharing its wonders with others.

For individuals who prefer indoor activities, the Oshawa Little Theatre will be open to the public, offering a sneak peek at an upcoming production. Erin Mikaluk, the theatre’s director of marketing, revealed that visitors will have the chance to witness a rehearsal in progress, complete with the orchestra, and possibly see costumes from previous productions. Mikaluk highlighted the dedication of the volunteers who drive each production, from building props and sets to handling makeup, hair, and costuming.

She emphasized that the Oshawa Little Theatre is a hub of youth talent and creativity, with months of planning going into each production to create a full-scale experience. The City of Oshawa is also using this opportunity to showcase its ambitions in the defence sector. With a strong focus on innovation and collaboration, the city aims to position itself as a leader in Canada’s defence industry.

This initiative aligns with Oshawa’s broader goals of economic development and community engagement, demonstrating its commitment to growth and progress





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