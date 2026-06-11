Oscar de la Hoya Open to Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn Clash Despite Zuffa Tensions

Promoter Oscar de la Hoya discusses the potential for a high-profile fight between Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn, acknowledging tensions with Dana White but prioritizing his fighter's wishes.

The world of professional boxing is currently abuzz with anticipation regarding a potential showdown between two of its most polarizing and talented figures: the WBC welterweight champion Ryan Garcia and the formidable British contender Conor Benn .

Despite the whirlwind of rumors circulating through the sporting community and social media, Oscar de la Hoya, the head of Golden Boy Promotions and promoter for Garcia, has clarified the actual status of the negotiations. He has explicitly stated that there have been no formal discussions to arrange the bout, despite the significant noise surrounding the matchup.

De la Hoya emphasized his role as the decision-maker in Garcia's career, noting that while he is aware of the rumblings, the official process has not yet commenced. However, the promoter indicated a surprising level of flexibility, suggesting that he is willing to overlook certain personal and professional grievances to ensure his fighter gets the match he desires. A significant layer of complexity in these potential negotiations is the involvement of Dana White and Zuffa.

The UFC chief has been heavily linked to the promotion of this fight, backed by substantial Saudi Arabian capital. The relationship between De la Hoya and the Zuffa leadership has been fraught with tension, primarily due to their conflicting visions for the future of the sport. De la Hoya has been a vocal opponent of the changes Zuffa wishes to implement regarding the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act.

He has even gone as far as testifying before the United States Senate to argue against modifications that could potentially dismantle the existing fighter agency structure. The fear among traditionalists is that a league-based system, similar to what Zuffa operates in mixed martial arts, would strip fighters of their autonomy, reduce their bargaining power, and ultimately diminish their earnings.

Despite these deep-seated ideological clashes, De la Hoya has signaled that he will not let his disdain for the Zuffa model prevent a fight that the athletes themselves are eager to pursue. From a competitive standpoint, both fighters are coming off impressive performances that have elevated their profiles. Ryan Garcia boasts a professional record of 25 wins out of 28 fights, most recently securing a unanimous decision victory over Mario Barrios in February.

On the other side of the Atlantic, Conor Benn continues to climb the ranks with 25 wins from 26 professional outings, including a notable catchweight victory against Regis Prograis in April. The technical matchup is intriguing, as it pits Garcia's speed and championship pedigree against Benn's aggression and power. Beyond the ring, the prospect of a joint press conference featuring Oscar de la Hoya and Dana White has added an extra layer of excitement.

De la Hoya himself joked that the pre-fight promotional events might end up being more entertaining than the boxing match itself, given his history of verbal sparring with the UFC boss. Ultimately, the path to a Garcia-Benn fight relies on the resolution of intricate details and the agreement of all involved promoters. De la Hoya has made it clear that his priority is the happiness and career progression of Ryan Garcia.

If the athlete insists on the fight, the promoter is prepared to collaborate with any entity, including those he has publicly criticized. This willingness to compromise highlights the current state of the boxing industry, where the desire for massive pay-per-view draws often outweighs systemic disputes.

As the boxing world awaits a formal announcement, the focus remains on whether the financial incentives and fighter ambitions can successfully bridge the gap between the traditional promotional world and the emerging influence of combat sports conglomerates. The potential clash represents more than just a title fight; it is a collision of different eras and philosophies within the sport of boxing





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