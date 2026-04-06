Orphaned Black Bear Cubs Thrive at Vancouver Island Wildlife Centre

The North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington, Vancouver Island, is caring for two young black bear cubs whose mother was found dead. The cubs, the centre's first intakes of 2026, have shown remarkable progress since their arrival, growing significantly and gaining weight under the care of the centre's dedicated team. The centre's work highlights the challenges faced by wildlife and the importance of rehabilitation efforts.

ERRINGTON — The North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre, situated on Vancouver Island , has welcomed two orphaned black bear cubs, marking their first wildlife intakes of 2026. The cubs' mother was tragically discovered deceased within their den, prompting their rescue by concerned members of the public. This unfortunate incident underscores the challenges faced by wildlife in their natural habitat, and the centre’s critical role in providing care and a second chance for vulnerable animals.

The recovery centre, located in Errington, northwest of Nanaimo, expressed gratitude in a Facebook post for the cubs' discovery and their subsequent arrival, acknowledging the inherent sadness in wildlife needing their assistance, but also the opportunity to intervene and make a positive impact. The centre has been diligently caring for the cubs since their arrival, and the progress has been remarkable. \ The cubs have demonstrated impressive weight gain since their arrival, blossoming from a mere 1.5 kilograms to a robust 5.5 kilograms in a short period. The dedicated team at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre continues to provide specialized care, ensuring the cubs receive the necessary nourishment and attention to thrive. The centre's commitment to wildlife rehabilitation extends beyond basic care. It includes a comprehensive approach that considers the specific needs of each animal, encompassing medical treatment, nutritional support, and behavioral conditioning to prepare them for a successful return to the wild. This dedication is crucial for maximizing their chances of survival and integrating seamlessly back into their natural environment. The centre carefully monitors the cubs' development, assessing their physical health, social interactions, and ability to adapt to natural behaviors. This in-depth approach is vital for making informed decisions about their eventual release and ensuring their long-term well-being. The team at the center is working hard to ensure the cubs can survive on their own. \ Furthermore, the centre highlights the behavioral patterns of black bears in British Columbia, including their hibernation habits. Most bears in the province, both black and brown, hibernate for a significant period, typically four to six months each year, emerging around April. However, bears residing on Vancouver Island may exhibit different behaviors due to the island's milder climate, potentially emerging earlier in the spring. This climatic influence shapes the bears’ activity patterns and, consequently, the strategies employed by the recovery centre in caring for them. The centre is currently focused on providing the cubs with the necessary skills and resources to survive independently, considering their age, health, and anticipated release date. This multifaceted approach illustrates the centre’s commitment to providing comprehensive care, from immediate medical attention to long-term preparation for life in the wild. This report from The Canadian Press was originally published on April 6, 2026





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