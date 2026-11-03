Organigram signs friendly deal to buy Aurora Cannabis for $561 million after Curaleaf hostile offer

Organigram Global Inc. has agreed to acquire Aurora Cannabis Inc. in a friendly deal valuing the company at $561 million. The agreement follows a hostile offer from Curaleaf Holdings Inc. earlier this year that was rejected.

Organigram Global Inc. has signed a friendly agreement to acquire Aurora Cannabis Inc. in a deal that values the company at $561 million. The transaction follows a hostile offer from Curaleaf Holdings Inc. earlier this year that was rebuffed.

Under the terms of the offer, Aurora shareholders can choose to receive $7.80 per share in cash, 5.8626 Organigram shares per share, or a combination of both. The total cash available is capped at $253.6 million, while the number of shares available under the offer is limited to 205.8 million. Organigram CEO James Yamanaka described the transaction as a defining step in the company strategy to build a disciplined, global cannabis leader.

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Friendly Organigram Aurora Deal Vision

He said the deal reflects a clear vision for the future of the combined company. Aurora executive chair and CEO Miguel Martin said the offer is the result of a robust strategic review process and delivers compelling value to shareholders. He noted that the agreement provides immediate and long-term benefits. The friendly deal comes after Curaleaf Holdings Inc. made a hostile offer for Aurora earlier this year.

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Stamford, Conn. -based Curaleaf proposed an offer valued at US$5 per Aurora share, based on Curaleaf Oct. 2 closing share price. That proposal included 0.4013 Curaleaf shares plus US$1 cash for each Aurora share. Aurora shareholders did not accept the hostile bid, leading to the current agreement with Organigram.

Combined Global Cannabis Market Position

The combined company is expected to have a strengthened position in the global cannabis market. The transaction is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. Companies in this story include Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB), Organigram Global Inc. (TSX:OGI), and Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (TSX:CURA). The deal marks a significant consolidation in the cannabis sector.

The agreement values Aurora at $561 million and provides shareholders with flexible consideration options. The cash component is limited to $253.6 million, and the share component is capped at 205.8 million Organigram shares. Both companies emphasized the strategic rationale of the merger. The deal is expected to close following the required approvals and customary conditions.

This friendly acquisition contrasts with the earlier hostile approach by Curaleaf. The Curaleaf offer was valued at US$5 per Aurora share and included a mix of cash and stock. The cannabis industry has seen increasing consolidation as companies seek scale and efficiency. The Organigram-Aurora deal is one of the latest examples of this trend.

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Aurora Shareholder Consideration Election Proration

Shareholders of Aurora will have the opportunity to elect their preferred form of consideration, subject to proration. The total cash and share caps ensure a balanced structure. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of both companies. It is expected to create a more competitive player in the global cannabis market.

Organigram and Aurora will continue to operate independently until the deal closes. Integration planning will proceed in the meantime. The news sent shares of both companies moving in early trading. Analysts will be watching for further details on synergies and growth plans.

This deal represents a major development in the Canadian cannabis sector. It also highlights the ongoing interest from U.S. companies like Curaleaf in Canadian licensed producers.