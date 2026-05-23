Orca topiary 'Surfacing' returns to Victoria's downtown

Tourists are flocking to Victoria to admire the orca topiary sculpture 'Surfacing', which has returned to its downtown location after spending the winter at the Beacon Hill Park Nursery. The sculpture, designed and constructed by artist Sandra Bilawich in 2010, is a popular tourist attraction.

A towering mother and calf orca topiary , named ‘ Surfacing ’, has once again surfaced at the corner of Government and Humboldt streets in Victoria . The four-meter-tall, six-meter-long garden sculpture, designed and constructed by artist Sandra Bilawich in 2010, weighs more than 5,100 kilograms.

The living sculpture spends the winter tucked away at the Beacon Hill Park Nursery, where City of Victoria staff lovingly maintain it before returning the duo to their downtown spot each spring. This year, the mom and calf duo emerged from hibernation May 15, carefully lowered into place by a crane truck.

Tourists from around the world are stopping by to admire the sculpture, with visitors like Glen from Brisbane, Australia, and Laurie Hugill from California, United States, expressing their delight at the sight. Glen and her group were fresh off the Rocky Mountaineer and only had the day to explore Victoria before setting sail on a cruise to Alaska.

Hugill, visiting for a “fabulous four” reunion with her Calgary cousins, was fascinated by the historic architecture scattered throughout the city and plans to visit Butchart Gardens, Fisherman’s Wharf, and James Bay. Melody Eldreth, visiting from Calgary, was impressed by the different foliage layered onto the structure of the sculpture.





TerraceStandard / 🏆 24. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Victoria Orca Topiary Surfacing Tourist Attraction Downtown Sculpture Sandra Bilawich Beacon Hill Park Nursery

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Victoria restaurant raises and lowers prices in response to food costs and inflationA downtown Victoria restaurant is adjusting menu prices in response to rising food costs, raising some items while lowering others in an effort to balance affordability with quality.

Read more »

Rising star Victoria Mboko reaches Strasbourg final, will play for third WTA titleCanadian teen faces Emma Navarro in Saturday’s championship match before opening her second French Open

Read more »

Victoria Police Department officers crash vehicles while responding to 'priority call for service'Officers from the Victoria Police Department crashed their vehicles into each other while responding to a 'priority call for service' on Friday morning.

Read more »

How a Montreal sommelier runs her widely acclaimed restaurant, Mon LapinVanya Filipovic speaks about the balancing act of being a neighbourhood restaurant that attracts culinary tourists

Read more »