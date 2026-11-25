Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued an orange weather warning for Metro Vancouver's coastline, signaling moderate to significant flooding risks starting Wednesday night due to high tides and heavy rain.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued an orange weather warning for Metro Vancouver's coastline, warning residents of moderate to significant flooding risks beginning Wednesday night. This alert, which is relatively uncommon and reserved for situations with significant or widespread impacts, urges immediate preparation from communities in vulnerable coastal zones. The meteorological agency is advising citizens to prioritize safety by moving valuables and hazardous chemicals away from basements and crawl spaces to elevated locations.

Coastal Flooding and Erosion Hazards

The primary trigger for this severe weather advisory is the convergence of an incoming weather system with unusually high tides and large ocean waves. Environment and Climate Change Canada explicitly states that coastal erosion is likely in sensitive environments such as tidal flats, estuaries, dunes, beaches, and barrier islands. The agency is urging the public to stay away from the shoreline entirely to avoid being swept off rocks, injured by heavy objects like driftwood, or pulled out to sea by strong currents.

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Risk management officials emphasize that residents must heed advice from emergency management organizations without delay. Securing loose objects that could be carried away by rising water is another critical step recommended in the official warning text. The combination of these meteorological factors creates a complex hazard profile that extends beyond simple flooding to include dangerous physical debris and structural erosion along the Pacific coast.

Extended Rain and Wind Alerts Across Regions

In addition to the coastal orange warning, a yellow rainfall warning is currently in effect for parts of Metro Vancouver and the Sea to Sky region. This alert specifically covers the North Shore, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Howe Sound, Whistler, and the Sea to Sky Highway. Meteorologists predict that heavy rain starting Wednesday night will add another 30 to 60 millimetres of precipitation to amounts already recorded in recent days, exacerbating saturation levels in the soil.

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Further complicating the weather pattern, there is a risk of thunderstorms developing near Metro Vancouver on Thursday morning. Meanwhile, a separate wind warning is active for southern parts of Metro Vancouver, including Richmond, Delta, Tsawwassen, Surrey, White Rock, and Langley. Residents in these areas can expect sustained winds of 60 km/h with gusts reaching up to 90 km/h, which may cause additional damage to unsecured property and power outages.

Transportation Disruptions and Economic Impact

The severe weather conditions are expected to disrupt transportation networks across British Columbia, with significant implications for commuters and logistics. BC Ferries has advised that sailings may be cancelled on Wednesday and Thursday due to the extreme weather conditions. These cancellations highlight the widespread impact of the storm system, which affects not only residential safety but also regional connectivity and commerce.

Emergency management organizations are monitoring the situation closely as the weather system approaches. The multi-layered nature of the alerts, including coastal, rainfall, and wind warnings, underscores the severity of the event. Authorities are continuing to urge residents to take immediate action to protect life and property, ensuring that all necessary preparations are made before the worst of the weather arrives.