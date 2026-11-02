Edmonton Oilers unveil Hometown Remix alternate jersey with black as primary colour for first time

The Edmonton Oilers revealed their new Hometown Remix alternate uniform, featuring black as the primary colour for the first time in franchise history. The jersey debuts Thursday against the Anaheim Ducks and will be worn six more times this season.

The Edmonton Oilers unveiled their new Hometown Remix alternate jersey on Monday, with black as the primary colour for the first time in franchise history.

The uniform features orange and dark grey accents. All 32 National Hockey League teams revealed new alternate uniforms on the same day. The traditional Oilers crest remains on the front of the jersey, reimagined in Hometown Remix colours. Two shoulder patches also get the same treatment.

Also read Ottawa Senators unveil Hometown Remix jersey to be worn nine times this season

Oilers Uniform Features Past And Present Logos

They draw from the team past and present: the oil rigger logo from the late 1990s and early 2000s, and the Oil Country emblem featured on the club current alternate uniform. The special-edition uniform will debut Thursday when the Oilers return home from a three-game road trip to host the Anaheim Ducks. The team will wear it six more times this season: twice in December, twice in January and twice in March.

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The jersey and several other pieces of Hometown Remix fanwear are now available at the Oilers Ice District Authentics store as well as online. In other Oilers news, Matt Tomkins from Sherwood Park made 27 saves in his debut with the team against the New York Rangers on Sunday. The game was played on November 2, 2026, with the announcement of his debut coming at 12:28 p.m. EST.

The Oilers debut of Tomkins adds to the news around the club as it prepares to return home. The team has been on a three-game road trip and will host the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. The new alternate jersey marks a significant change for the franchise, which has never used black as its primary colour. The Hometown Remix design keeps the classic Oilers crest but updates it with the new colour scheme.

Where To Buy Hometown Remix Gear Online

The shoulder patches honour both the past and present of the organization. The oil rigger logo was used in the late 1990s and early 2000s, while the Oil Country emblem is on the current alternate uniform. Fans can purchase the jersey and other Hometown Remix fanwear at the Ice District Authentics store or online. The team will wear the new look six more times after Thursday, with games in December, January and March.

The Oilers are set to return home from their road trip and will face the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. Tomkins debut against the Rangers saw him make 27 saves, providing a strong start to his time with the team.