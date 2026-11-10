Oprah Winfrey selects Mary Lawson's Solace in Winter as new book club pick

Oprah Winfrey has chosen Mary Lawson's novel Solace in Winter, about a small 1960s community upended by a young American fleeing the Vietnam War draft, as her latest book club selection.

Oprah Winfrey's new book club pick is Solace in Winter, a novel by acclaimed Canadian author Mary Lawson about a small community in the late 1960s that is upended by a young American who has crossed the border to flee the Vietnam War draft.

The book came out Tuesday from Penguin Random House. The selection was announced as part of Winfrey's long-running book club, which she has used to spotlight both established and emerging authors. Winfrey praised the novel as beautifully written and deeply moving. In a statement, she said Solace in Winter reminds us that even in our loneliest moments, unexpected connections can open our hearts, heal old wounds, and change our lives in ways we never imagined.

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Oprah Praises New Book Club Pick

Her discussion with Lawson can be seen on Winfrey's YouTube channel and other video podcast outlets. Winfrey's book club has a history of boosting sales and introducing readers to new voices. Mary Lawson Known for Award-Winning Fiction The 80-year-old Lawson is known for her prize-winning debut novel, Crow Lake, and for two books longlisted for the Booker Prize: The Other Side of the Bridge and A Town Called Solace.

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She lives in Canada and has built a reputation for intimate, character-driven fiction set in small communities. Her pick of Solace in Winter brings attention to Lawson's work, which has been recognized by prizes and longlistings, including the Booker Prize. Winfrey, as she has done with previous choices, phoned the author without warning to give her the news. Lawson said in a statement that she thought at first she was being scammed.

She remembered asking: Is this for real? Yes, Oprah told her. It's real. Oh goodness.

Lawson Explores Vietnam War Themes

Oprah, Lawson responded, recognizing her voice. Hello. The exchange captured the surprise and delight of being selected for a book club that has turned many novels into bestsellers. Solace in Winter Explores Vietnam War Themes Solace in Winter is set in a small community in the late 1960s.

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The story follows the disruption caused by a young American who has crossed the border to flee the Vietnam War draft. The novel explores themes of loneliness, unexpected connections, and healing. The cover image released by Penguin Random House shows Solace in Winter by Mary Lawson. The news of the selection was reported by The Associated Press.

Book Available Now

Hillel Italie of The Associated Press contributed to the report. The book is available now from Penguin Random House.