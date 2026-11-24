Opposition MPs are demanding answers about planned Parks Canada cuts and layoffs, with some calling for the Canada Strong Pass to be cancelled or adjusted and a former warden warning the reductions could endanger people and wildlife.

Opposition MPs are demanding answers about planned cuts and layoffs at Parks Canada, and one says Ottawa should not continue free park admission through 2027.

Parks Canada Layoffs Spark Safety Concerns

A former Elk Island National Park warden also warns the reductions could be dangerous for people and wildlife. Parks Canada sent a notice last month to some 3,000 employees saying layoffs were planned. The agency has indicated upwards of 700 positions could be eliminated, along with Banff's dog search and rescue program. Manitoba Conservative MP Branden Leslie said Tuesday he hopes to invite senior Parks Canada officials and union representatives to the House of Commons environment committee.

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He said step one is knowing what is happening. Right now, all we know is that half of the workforce on the ground got notice that their job might be cut, Leslie told reporters on Parliament Hill. There is nothing wrong with finding efficiencies in government, he said, adding there is plenty of efficiency to be found and he will have questions about how top-heavy Parks Canada is.

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Alberta Conservative MP William Stevenson, whose riding includes Jasper and Banff national parks, said if Ottawa proceeds with the cuts it should cancel the Canada Strong pass for 2027. He said many constituents, including Liberal supporters, have written to him saying they cannot accept having the Canada Strong Pass while cuts are also happening. The two do not coincide, Stevenson said.

MPs Question Canada Strong Pass With Cuts

If the government does not want to cancel it, he said, it needs to adjust the program so it works within off-peak seasons, operating until the May long weekend and not adding problems to peak travel seasons. In a letter to Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin, NDP MP Gord Johns said attracting more visitors with the Canada Strong Pass while cutting staff makes little sense.

Employees have also raised concerns that Pacific Rim wardens could be required to assume enforcement responsibilities at Gulf Islands National Park Reserve, Johns wrote on Monday. While unconfirmed, he said, this possibility raises serious questions about response times and adequate enforcement coverage at Pacific Rim. Conservative MPs also criticized Tuesday the amount of money Ottawa is sending to other countries, arguing it could fund jobs within Parks Canada.

In its departmental report, Parks Canada forecasts cutting 24 million dollars in spending this coming fiscal year, 45 million dollars in 2027-2028, and 75 million dollars in 2028-2029. Quebec Conservative MP Gabriel Hardy said in French that Canada has money to go to China, to Brazil 560 million dollars no problem, Senegal for electric vehicles, Vietnam, Fiji, Peru and Mozambique, 40 million dollars given. He added that Parks Canada is not maintaining certain national monuments because of budget cuts.

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Foreign Aid Pledges Draw Criticism

The 560 million dollars Hardy referred to was a pledge Prime Minister Mark Carney made earlier this month while travelling in Asia. The money, spread over four years, is slated to fund a joint initiative between Brazil and Norway to protect tropical forests and biodiversity, according to the Prime Minister's Office. The goal is to protect more than one billion hectares of tropical forests annually across more than 70 countries.

Hardy said that on one hand the maintenance of monuments under Parks Canada's care is being cut, while money is being given abroad. In the latest federal budget, Ottawa said it plans to bring back next year the Canada Strong pass, which offers free admission to national parks. Parks Canada saw a 13 per cent increase in visitors in the summer of 2025 after the special pass was introduced.

The former Elk Island National Park warden said the upcoming layoffs could be dangerous for people and wildlife. The debate comes as Parks Canada faces planned reductions in spending and staffing over the coming years, with opposition MPs pressing for more details.