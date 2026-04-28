OPP Officer Sgt. Brandon Malcolm Killed in Highway 401 Motorcycle Crash

A respected Ontario Provincial Police officer, Sgt. Brandon Malcolm, was tragically killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Highway 401 in Cobourg. The incident has left the community and law enforcement in mourning, with tributes pouring in for the dedicated officer who was part of the OPP's Golden Helmets motorcycle team.

COBOURG — Sgt. Brandon Malcolm, a dedicated and respected police officer , lost his life in a tragic highway crash east of Toronto while on duty, Ontario Provincial Police Commissioner Thomas Carrique announced on Monday.

The incident has left the community and law enforcement deeply grieved, with Carrique stating, Hearts are broken. Officers responded earlier in the day to reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Highway 401 in Cobourg. Malcolm, who had been with the OPP since 2020, was pronounced dead at the scene. Carrique highlighted Malcolm's contributions, noting that he was an accomplished member of the police service's Golden Helmets motorcycle team.

This elite team travels across the province, performing at fairs, festivals, and parades, demonstrating their superb riding skills. Malcolm's passion for law enforcement was evident from the start, as Carrique shared, His career goal was to become a police officer. I will be forever grateful to him for his service. He has been taken far too soon under such tragic circumstances.

The Ontario Provincial Police Association, led by President David Sabatini, released an online statement emphasizing the inherent dangers police officers face daily. Ontario Premier Doug Ford also expressed his condolences on social media, offering his thoughts to Malcolm's loved ones. Investigators are currently examining the circumstances surrounding the crash. While the investigation is in its early stages, Carrique mentioned that there is no evidence suggesting another vehicle was involved.

Highway 401 remains closed in both directions between Cobourg and Port Hope as authorities continue their work. Anyone with additional information, including witnesses or those with video footage, is urged to contact the OPP. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 27, 2026





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OPP Police Officer Highway Crash Motorcycle Accident Tragic Death

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