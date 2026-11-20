OPP Const. Alvin Morrison faces charges for dangerous operation after a crash on Highway 11 injured a student. The Special Investigations Unit investigated the incident involving a school bus and dump truck.

The Ontario Provincial Police has charged Const. Alvin Morrison in connection with a serious traffic collision that occurred in Orillia this past spring. The charges were officially announced by the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) on a Friday.

This legal action follows a comprehensive investigation into a crash that left a teenage girl seriously injured. Morrison is scheduled to appear in an Orillia courtroom on December 8 to face these new charges. The Special Investigations Unit determined there were reasonable grounds to believe the officer had committed criminal offences.

Also read SIU investigation leads to charges for OPP officer after school bus, dump truck crash in Orillia, Ont.

Dangerous Operation Charges Against Constable

Consequently, Morrison has been charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm. He also faces charges for failing to remain at the scene of an accident and breach of trust. The SIU stated it would not comment further as the matter is now before the courts. The incident in question took place on Thursday, April 16, at approximately 7:30 a.m. The collision occurred on Highway 11 near Forestview Road in Orillia, Ontario.

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Reports also indicate the location as Highway 11 at Line 15. Police officers were present on the scene following the crash. According to the SIU, Const. Morrison was driving an unmarked OPP vehicle at the time of the incident.

He was attempting to merge onto the highway when the crash happened. Morrison's vehicle was stopped partially in a live lane of traffic. This position on the roadway contributed to the subsequent collision. A crash involving a commercial dump truck and a school bus followed the officer's vehicle.

School Bus And Dump Truck Collision Details

The school bus was being operated by the Simcoe County District School Board. At the time, the bus was servicing the Twin Lakes area. A dump truck driver was also involved in the collision. The collision resulted in hospitalization for four individuals.

The dump truck driver was sent to the hospital for treatment. Three students from the school bus were also hospitalized. One of the students was a 16-year-old girl who suffered serious injuries. The severity of her injuries was a key factor in the SIU investigation.

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Photographs from the scene show a crash involving a commercial vehicle and a school bus. These images were published by Connor Earl Productions. The visuals document the aftermath of the event on April 16, 2026. The location was confirmed as Highway 11 in Orillia, Ontario.

SIU Investigation Into Officer Actions

The timing of the photo publication was noted as November 20, 2026. The SIU investigation focused on whether the officer's actions led to the crash. They examined the circumstances of the vehicle being stopped in a live lane. The probe also looked at the officer's response after the impact.

The unit concluded that criminal charges were warranted based on the evidence. This case highlights the scrutiny placed on police officers involved in traffic incidents. The SIU handles investigations where police actions result in serious injury or death. The charges against Morrison reflect the severity of the outcome. The teenager's injuries remain a central point of this legal proceeding.