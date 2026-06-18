OPP Const. Tarun Bali to be laid to rest today

OPP Const. Tarun Bali, a 29-year-old police officer who was killed while on duty in Hearst, will be laid to rest today. The funeral is being held at the Mississauga Sports and Entertainment Centre, and a procession is expected to start around 8:45 a.m. before arriving at the centre around 9:15 a.m. Bali had been on the job for 2.5 years when he was hit by a car and killed on June 9. An 18-year-old from Hearst has been charged with first-degree murder.

A police officer killed while on duty in Hearst will be laid to rest today. The funeral for OPP Const. Tarun Bali is being held at the Mississauga Sports and Entertainment Centre at 10:30 a.m. Before the funeral, there is a procession from the funeral home in Thornhill to the Mississauga Sports and Entertainment Centre.

It was expected to start around 8:45 a.m. and arrive at the Mississauga Sports and Entertainment Centre around 9:15 a.m. OPP Const. Tarun Bali had been on the job for 2.5 years when he was hit by a car and killed in Hearst on June 9. An 18-year-old from Hearst has been charged with first-degree murder. The 29-year-old worked for the Dufferin County detachment and was on deployment with the James Bay detachment at the time of his death.

Bali was born in Naya Nangal, Punjab, India, and was a proud Canadian citizen and dedicated officer. He volunteered supporting Peel Region Victim Services and was part of the Sur-Taal Heritage Organization. He spoke multiple languages, including Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu. Provincial Constable Bali was a valued and integral member of his team and the OPP.

He exemplified a strong work ethic and demonstrated tremendous potential. His commitment and contributions will not be forgotten. He will forever be a hero in life. A book of condolences is available online at opp.ca.

Flowers can be delivered to Kane-Jerrett Funeral Homes, 8088 Yonge St., Thornhill





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OPP Const. Tarun Bali Hearst Murder Charge Police Officer Killed Funeral

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