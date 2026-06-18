OPP Announces Public Opportunities to Honor Fallen Officer Tarun Bali at June 18 Funeral

Details for the funeral of Ontario Provincial Police Provincial Constable Tarun Bali have been released. The service on June 18 at the Mississauga Sports and Entertainment Centre will not be open for general public attendance, but a designated area will allow viewing of the funeral cortege along Highway 407. Additionally, a livestream will be available on the OPP YouTube channel. The public is invited to line overpasses between Yonge Street and Dixie Road and along Matheson Boulevard East to pay respects. Road closures begin at 6 a.m. Options for condolences and flowers are also provided. Constable Bali, 29, was on deployment with the James Bay Detachment when he died. He was a valued member of the OPP, known for his community service and multilingual skills.

The Ontario Provincial Police ( OPP ) has announced the funeral arrangements for Provincial Constable Tarun Bali , who died while on deployment. The service is scheduled for Thursday, June 18, at 10:30 a.m. at the Mississauga Sports and Entertainment Centre.

While in-person attendance is limited to family, fellow officers, and dignitaries, the public can pay respects in two ways: by viewing the funeral cortege along Highway 407 between Yonge Street and Dixie Road, and by watching a livestream of the procession and service on the OPP's YouTube channel. The cortege is expected to depart a Thornhill funeral home around 8:30 a.m., traveling west on Highway 407 before exiting at Dixie Road and proceeding to the venue.

Members of the public are invited to line the overpasses along that stretch of highway and along Matheson Boulevard East to show support, but are urged to avoid blocking traffic or stopping on the highway. Road closures will begin at 6:00 a.m. on June 18 and remain in effect for the duration of the service. For those wishing to send condolences, an online book is available at opp.ca/news, and physical books are located at OPP detachments in Orangeville and Primrose.

Flowers can be sent to Kane-Jerrett Funeral Homes in Thornhill. Provincial Constable Bali, 29, was assigned to the Dufferin Detachment but was deployed to the James Bay Detachment at the time of his death. He had served two and a half years with the OPP. Born in India, he was a proud Canadian citizen known for his strong community involvement, including volunteer work with Peel Region Victim Services and the Sur-Taal Heritage Organization.

He was multilingual, speaking Punjabi, Hindi, and Urdu. The OPP described him as a dedicated, enthusiastic officer with a tremendous work ethic and potential, who will be remembered as a hero. The family has requested privacy, and media inquiries should be directed to the OPP





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OPP Funeral Tarun Bali Cortege Livestream Highway 407 Road Closures Condolences Ontario Provincial Police Fallen Officer

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