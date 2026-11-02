OpenAI says GPT-6 Astra scores higher on new everyday task benchmark

OpenAI released a new internal benchmark measuring how its AI models handle everyday tasks such as shopping and meal planning. GPT-6 Astra scored 93.1 per cent on finding a kindergarten after moving and 80 per cent on general everyday task performance.

OpenAI says its GPT-6 Astra model scored 93.1 per cent at finding the right kindergarten after moving and 80 per cent on general performance for prompts involving everyday tasks.

The company announced a new internal tool for assessing how AI handles tasks largely left up to humans, such as shopping and creating a budget. The new benchmark arrives as OpenAI faces fierce competition from Meta, Anthropic and Google. All are racing to develop AI agents that can handle real-world tasks. OpenAI and its rivals are also grappling with AI safety concerns and pressure to turn a profit from massive investments in the technology.

Also read UC Berkeley Student Govt. Pushes to Make Chemistry Building Bathroom Gender-Neutral

Standardized Evaluations Critical In AI Development

OpenAI had to first figure out whether ChatGPT is actually any good at errands like putting together a grocery cart and filling out online forms. Jenny Yang, a researcher at OpenAI, told CNN the company wants to capture all the different use cases and understand how it is improving over time. Standardized evaluations are critical in AI development because labs use them to train and optimize models.

Advertisement

Last year, OpenAI released a benchmark called GDPVal to measure how AI performs in work-related skills across manufacturing, government work, finance and sales. The new benchmark could be critical in OpenAI's push to stay ahead of the competition. It wants to turn ChatGPT from a tool for generating content into an assistant that can get things done on users' behalf. Measuring everyday life performance presents new challenges because steps and skills are broad and vague, and results can be subjective.

OpenAI started by looking at broad surveys on how people spend time, like the Bureau of Labor Statistics' American Time Use survey and the United Kingdom's Multinational Time Use Survey. Some top activities, like sleeping or eating, were not tasks AI could help with. So OpenAI asked ChatGPT users what they wish an AI assistant could help with.

Users Help Define Evaluation Rubrics

It surveyed around 4,000 people and had a smaller group of about 100 users write down tasks they wanted AI to do and what personal context they would give the model. Users also came up with rubrics for evaluating whether the AI completed the task. OpenAI made sure users had a thorough understanding of the task they proposed.

For example, a person suggesting a test related to financial planning should have experience working with a financial advisor for multiple years. Yang said there was a strict list of requirements and that users had to have evidence they were an expert or understood what the right answer looked like. The tasks OpenAI is testing vary widely, from apartment hunting to caring for a loved one.

It evaluates skills the model needs to get the right answer, like navigating websites, applying context from chat history and making conclusions that align with user needs and expectations. GPT-6 Astra, released in September, scored 93.1 per cent at finding the right kindergarten after moving, 98 per cent at managing community volunteers preparing for a flood and 90.4 per cent at creating a meal plan for a parent recently diagnosed with diabetes.

Advertisement

Its GPT-5.2 model from December 2025 scored just 49.3 per cent on general everyday task performance. Yang said there is so much information and a better model would be able to sift through that quickly and pull out the most relevant pieces. OpenAI wants ChatGPT to play a more prominent role in everyday life, but it faces competitive pressure, particularly from Meta.

Competitors Launch AI Agent Apps

Meta's Muse agent launched in September and amassed 10 million downloads in the United States in its first 40 days, according to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower. OpenAI introduced its Dots agent, which it says can work on long-running tasks in the background, within the same month. Anthropic announced its new AI agent app, Claude Duet, in October.

The race to develop personal AI agents comes as the technology has raised safety concerns after incidents in which AI models broke out of testing environments and breached companies' systems. Those incidents occurred during testing, not with consumer products, but raised questions about whether the technology is moving too fast. There is also the question of whether people will rely on AI too much and how to draw boundaries on which tasks to outsource.

An anecdote former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer shared with The New York Times about using AI to summarize what makes her daughter special for a school project drew criticism online. Yang said the goal is to create AI models that can help people get more time back in their day.