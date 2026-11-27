OpenAI filed a countersuit against Apple in California federal court, accusing the tech giant of stealing trade secrets and blocking access to hardware suppliers. The filing escalates a legal battle that began with Apple's earlier lawsuit over alleged employee poaching.

OpenAI sued Apple on Friday, accusing the Big Tech giant of stealing its trade secrets and blocking its access to hardware suppliers. The counterclaims were filed in California federal court.

OpenAI said Apple's employment practices were designed to trap employees and prevent them from working on competitors' technology. The filing came after Apple sued OpenAI for allegedly poaching its employees to gain access to its technology. Apple and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Tensions between the two tech companies have escalated as the race to develop AI products fuels competition for talent and proprietary technology.

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Apple Sued Over Trade Secret Allegations

Earlier this year, Apple sued OpenAI and two former employees. Apple alleged misappropriation of its trade secrets to benefit the ChatGPT owner's foray into consumer hardware. OpenAI has denied those allegations. The litigation sets up a battle over who will control future AI devices that may not use traditional apps or operating systems.

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Such devices, if successful, would direct consumer attention away from Apple's best-selling iPhone. Analysts believe OpenAI is working on a phone or other device of its own. OpenAI's counterclaims say Apple stole its trade secrets and blocked its access to hardware suppliers. The company filed the claims in California federal court on Friday.

The two companies are now locked in a widening legal dispute. The case reflects growing competition in the AI hardware and talent market. Apple's initial lawsuit accused OpenAI of using former employees to gain access to proprietary technology. OpenAI has denied those allegations.

Countersuit Claims Apple Trapped Workers

OpenAI's countersuit accuses Apple of employment practices meant to trap workers. The filing says those practices prevent employees from working on competitors' technology. Apple has not yet responded to the counterclaims. The dispute could shape the future of AI devices and consumer attention.

If OpenAI succeeds with its own hardware, it could draw users away from Apple's iPhone. Analysts believe OpenAI is working on a phone or other device. The legal battle follows Apple's earlier lawsuit against OpenAI and two former employees. That suit alleged misappropriation of trade secrets for OpenAI's consumer hardware efforts.

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OpenAI denied the claims. OpenAI filed its counterclaims on Friday in California federal court. The company said Apple stole its trade secrets and blocked its access to hardware suppliers. The case is ongoing, and neither company has commented further.