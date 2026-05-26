OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Says AI Won't Lead to Global Jobs Apocalypse

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the rapid development and adoption of AI would not lead to a global jobs apocalypse. He stated that the technology had not claimed as many white-collar jobs as he had feared.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the rapid development and adoption of AI would not lead to a global jobs apocalypse . He stated that the technology had not claimed as many white-collar jobs as he had feared.

Altman was initially concerned about the impact AI would have on global employment levels but now believes that the human interaction required in many jobs would not be replaced by AI. He said he had been using AI to respond to Slack and email messages but had reverted to answering some himself. Altman's realization had made him believe that the human interaction required in many jobs would not be replaced by AI.

He stated that he did not think there would be a jobs apocalypse as some companies in the space had advocated or talked about. A growing number of global companies have announced some jobs within their companies were being replaced by AI. OpenAI is preparing to confidentially file for a U.S. initial public offering in the coming weeks. The company could be aiming for a US$1-trillion valuation and raising at least US$60-billion.

Altman said he had been wrong about the social and economic implications of AI and was now more optimistic about its impact on employment levels. He stated that people were like 'Oh, you could have saved the world a lot of fearmongering and a lot of doom and gloom,' but at the time, he was like, 'I see this is a real risk, we should probably talk about it,' and it still may.

Altman did not cite any jobs numbers on Tuesday but has previously talked about potential industry-wide job cuts due to AI's advancement





globeandmail / 🏆 5. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AI Jobs Apocalypse Openai Sam Altman Employment Levels

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SpaceX’s next-gen rocket is the key to its sky-high valuation, early investor says: ‘Starship also enables all kinds of frontier markets’SpaceX’s launch business gives it 'access to orbit,' said Space Capital CEO Chad Anderson.

Read more »

Can AI be steered by anything but profit? OpenAI trial offers clues, but no verdictElon Musk and Sam Altman agree on one thing – building AI will require significant resources and enormous amounts of money

Read more »

Market Factors: Power bills more than 250 per cent higher near data centresPlus, a concern about the Anthropic and OpenAI IPOs expected later this year

Read more »

Sam O’Reilly back at Memorial Cup after OHL, NHL tradesForward attempting to become the third skater to win consecutive Memorial Cups with different teams in the modern tournament era

Read more »