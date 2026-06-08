OPEC+ output hike seen as symbolic as Strait of Hormuz remains closed, trader says

Senior energy trader Rebecca Babin explains that the modest OPEC+ production increase for July is mainly a market signal, while actual supply recovery will depend on Saudi spare capacity and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Rebecca Babin, senior energy trader and managing director at CIBC Private Wealth, appeared on BNN Bloomberg to analyse the current dynamics in the oil market .

While the Israel‑Iran confrontation continues to dominate headlines, traders are turning their attention to the longer‑term implications for supply once the hostilities subside. The recent OPEC+ decision to raise output by 188,000 barrels per day for July was greeted more as a symbolic gesture than a decisive move, because the closure of the Strait of Hormuz still blocks a significant portion of Middle‑East exports.

Babin explained that investors are already factoring in the possibility of a diplomatic settlement and are watching closely how quickly OPEC producers can ramp up production when the main shipping routes are reopened. The agreed increase, although modest on paper, serves two strategic purposes.

First, it signals that OPEC remains a cohesive organization capable of coordinating market‑management actions despite the high‑profile departure of the United Arab Emirates from the quota system. Second, it aims to reassure the market that, once the disruption ends, member countries will be ready to boost supply beyond current quotas in order to replenish the lost volumes.

Babin highlighted that the core of the supply rebound will depend on the spare‑capacity of Saudi Arabia, which holds a quota of roughly nine million barrels per day but possesses up to twelve million barrels of potential spare capacity. If Saudi Arabia decides to act, it could add as much as two million barrels per day to the market.

The UAE, now operating outside the OPEC quota framework, is expected to contribute an additional half‑million to one million barrels per day over pre‑conflict levels. Combined, these adjustments could deliver three to four and a half million barrels per day of extra supply, a figure that moderates market expectations and explains the relatively muted reaction on the price curve.

China's sharp reduction in crude imports has also played a role in offsetting the supply shock, drawing down inventories and slowing demand growth. However, inventory depletion is emerging as a key risk factor, and traders are closely monitoring whether diplomatic efforts can resolve the conflict before stockpiles tighten further. A broader escalation that threatens major shipping lanes or results in direct U.S. military casualties would likely trigger a more aggressive market response.

In the meantime, the consensus among analysts is that the market is looking beyond the immediate disruption, focusing on the timing and magnitude of OPEC's spare‑capacity response once the Hormuz bottleneck is cleared





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Oil Market OPEC+ Production Increase Strait Of Hormuz Saudi Spare Capacity Geopolitical Risk

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