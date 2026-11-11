OPEC+ October output rises to 41.23 million bpd, led by Saudi Arabia

OPEC+ crude production rose about 2.04 million bpd in October to 41.23 million bpd, led by Saudi Arabia, as Gulf producers used workarounds to bypass Strait of Hormuz disruption. OPEC kept its global oil demand forecasts unchanged after six straight months of cuts.

OPEC+ crude oil production jumped in October, led by a sharp increase from Saudi Arabia, despite continued disruption to shipments through the Strait of Hormuz caused by the Iran war.

The group pumped 41.23 million barrels per day in October, OPEC said in a monthly report released Wednesday, up about 2.04 million bpd from September. The figures, based on secondary sources, add to signs that Gulf oil producers are recovering exports by using workarounds such as ship-to-ship transfers to bypass disruption caused by the conflict.

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OPEC+ Production Near February Levels

According to Reuters calculations based on OPEC data, October output was equivalent to 97 per cent of the 42.72 million bpd produced by OPEC+ in February, before the Iran war disrupted shipments. The October figure remains below the February level, a gap of about 1.49 million bpd that reflects the lingering impact of the conflict on logistics. The OPEC+ group includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia.

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Saudi Arabia told OPEC it pumped 10.563 million bpd in October, up from 8.372 million bpd in September. That was its highest output since February, when it reported production of 10.882 million bpd. Riyadh sharply increased its production in February ahead of U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. The kingdom boosted output again in October when disruption threatened global supply.

Saudi Arabia has frequently intervened in oil markets, boosting supply during disruptions or curbing output when it sees a risk of oversupply. Its October jump from September was 2.191 million bpd. Russia's oil production rose by 41,000 bpd in October from September to 8.668 million bpd, according to the secondary sources cited in OPEC's report. U.S. President Donald Trump last month announced an energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

Russian Output Boosted by Ceasefire

Although the agreement failed to hold in any meaningful way, it provided a respite from Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries and may have supported oil output, OPEC's report indicated. The energy ceasefire may have temporarily reduced risks to Russian refinery operations and supported production. OPEC left its forecasts for global oil demand growth unchanged after cutting them for six straight months, and made no changes to its 2027 outlook.

The producer group expects world oil demand to rise by 2.55 million bpd next year to an average of 108.3 million bpd. It forecasts growth of 180,000 bpd in 2026. The decision to keep demand forecasts unchanged signals cautious optimism about global oil consumption. The group had cut its forecasts for six consecutive months before pausing in October.

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It also left its 2027 outlook unchanged, signaling stability in its long-term demand expectations. The report adds to signs that Gulf oil producers are recovering exports despite continued disruption to shipments through the Strait of Hormuz caused by the Iran war. Ship-to-ship transfers and other workarounds have helped Gulf producers maintain export flows even as the Strait of Hormuz remains affected by the conflict.

Markets React to OPEC Output

Bart Melek, global head of commodity strategy at TD Securities, discussed the state of oil and the overall situation on the sector in an interview with BNN Bloomberg. His comments came as markets weighed the latest OPEC production figures and the broader geopolitical backdrop. The October rebound in OPEC+ output underscores the group's ability to adapt to shipping disruptions.

Saudi Arabia's sharp production increase was the main driver of the monthly gain, while Russia's smaller increase of 41,000 bpd added to the overall rise. The production recovery is a positive sign for global oil supply, though the Strait of Hormuz disruption remains a risk. Ship-to-ship transfers have helped mitigate the impact. The group's next monthly report will be watched for further signs of recovery in Gulf exports.

Saudi Arabia remains the key swing producer in OPEC+. Its output of 10.563 million bpd in October was its highest since February, when it reported 10.882 million bpd. Russia's output rose slightly to 8.668 million bpd in October. OPEC's report, based on secondary sources, provides a snapshot of production levels across the OPEC+ alliance.

The group includes OPEC members and non-OPEC allies such as Russia. The October increase was the largest monthly gain in recent months, led by Saudi Arabia.