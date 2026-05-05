Ontario Women Found Guilty in Death of Boy They Were Adopting

Becky Hamber and Brandy Cooney were convicted of first-degree murder in the death of a 12-year-old boy and confinement of his brother in Milton, Ontario. The judge did not immediately provide reasons for the verdict.

MILTON – Two women from Ontario have been convicted of the death of a boy they were in the process of adopting and the unlawful imprisonment of his sibling.

A palpable wave of shock resonated throughout the Milton, Ontario courtroom as Ontario Superior Court Justice Clayton Conlan delivered the guilty verdicts against Becky Hamber and Brandy Cooney on all charges brought against them. The judge refrained from detailing the rationale behind his decision during the concise hearing held Tuesday morning. The charges against the women included first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 12-year-old boy, alongside multiple offenses, notably forcible confinement, pertaining to the victim’s younger brother.

Law enforcement officials indicated at the time of their arrest that Hamber and Cooney were considered prospective adoptive parents to the boys. The investigation revealed that the 12-year-old boy was discovered deceased at a residence in December 2022, following an emergency call reporting a child unresponsive. Following the verdict, Crown attorney Monica MacKenzie expressed hope that the outcome would provide a degree of justice, acknowledging that no resolution could fully compensate for the devastation caused by the women’s actions.

She stated, reading from a prepared statement, 'This case represents an extraordinarily tragic situation with far-reaching consequences for numerous individuals. A young life was tragically lost, and another child endured substantial abuse over an extended period.

' MacKenzie further emphasized that the proceedings, both during the trial and on this day, could not diminish the profound grief experienced by the boys’ family and their respective communities. In a statement released through her legal counsel on Monday, the boys’ mother portrayed her sons as 'remarkable, humorous, and intellectually gifted individuals with vibrant and larger-than-life personalities.

' She passionately asserted, 'It is crucial for people to recognize that we are not merely a legal case or a news story; we are real people, a family that has endured unimaginable heartbreak. These are innocent children who deserved to be cherished, safeguarded, and feel secure.

' Due to a publication ban, the identities of the children and their mother remain protected. A sentencing hearing is scheduled to take place at a future date. A conviction for first-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence with no possibility of parole for a period of 25 years. The details surrounding the abuse suffered by the younger brother were particularly harrowing, painting a picture of prolonged neglect and emotional torment.

The Crown presented evidence of systematic isolation, deprivation, and psychological manipulation, all contributing to the severe trauma experienced by the surviving child. The defense attempted to argue that the women were overwhelmed and ill-equipped to handle the challenges presented by the boys, but the judge ultimately found their actions to be deliberate and malicious.

The case has sparked a renewed debate about the screening processes for prospective adoptive parents and the need for more robust support systems for children in the foster care system. Many advocates are calling for increased funding for child welfare agencies and more thorough background checks to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.

The community of Milton has been deeply affected by this case, with many residents expressing outrage and sorrow over the loss of the young boy and the suffering of his brother. Local support groups have been established to provide counseling and assistance to those impacted by the tragedy. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the adoption process is ongoing, with authorities examining whether any systemic failures contributed to the outcome.

The focus is on identifying any gaps in the system and implementing measures to ensure the safety and well-being of vulnerable children. The mother’s statement underscored the importance of protecting children and providing them with the love and care they deserve. She emphasized that every child has the right to feel safe, valued, and respected, and that society has a collective responsibility to uphold those rights.

The sentencing hearing is expected to be emotionally charged, with family members and community members likely to attend to express their grief and demand justice. The judge will consider various factors when determining the appropriate sentence, including the severity of the crimes, the impact on the victims, and the defendants’ backgrounds. The case serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of child abuse and the importance of vigilance in protecting vulnerable populations





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