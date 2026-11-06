Ontario woman sues after ministry doctors recommended but denied funding for US cancer treatment

Sabrina Apitz-Grossman, 31, learned through a Freedom of Information request that Ontario Ministry of Health doctors recommended funding Tecelra treatment for her rare synovial sarcoma, but the province denied coverage. She has taken her fight to court.

A Toronto woman battling a rare cancer has taken her fight for potentially life-saving treatment to court after learning that Ontario Ministry of Health doctors recommended funding her out-of-country care but the province refused to pay.

Sabrina Apitz-Grossman, now 31, says she was devastated to discover that while medical professionals at the ministry agreed she needed the treatment, bureaucrats would not sign off and never told her that her application had been recommended for approval by the ministry's own doctors. Apitz-Grossman was diagnosed with a synovial sarcoma in her upper calf near her knee when she was 28 years old.

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She received treatment in Ontario, including radiotherapy and surgery, and relearned how to walk after losing a lot of calf muscle before being monitored. In September 2025, the cancer returned and spread to her lungs. Doctors diagnosed her with unresectable metastatic synovial sarcoma, meaning it could not be operated on. She said the prognosis changed dramatically, and it was no longer expected that she would live a long life.

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Metastatic Cancer Spreads To Lungs

Standard treatments available in Ontario could help stretch her life out 12 to 18 months from the metastatic diagnosis. But the only promising treatment was not available in Canada due to commercial decisions, meaning she would need to go to the United States to receive it.

Specialists in Toronto and at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York determined she was an ideal candidate for Tecelra, a newer drug designed to target her type of cancer by teaching her immune system to fight it. According to the FDA, tumors shrank or disappeared in almost half of patients who received the infusion in clinical studies. Tecelra costs around USD787,000 for an entire course of treatment.

Apitz-Grossman applied to Ontario's Prior Approval Out of Country Program, which is designed to cover costs of treatment only available outside Canada, but was asked to apply to Canada's Special Access Program instead. US WorldMeds, which makes Tecelra, declined to provide it for free on compassionate grounds but agreed to provide it to Apitz-Grossman at a discounted price of USD575,000. Princess Margaret Cancer Centre agreed to cover hospital fees associated with administering the drug there.

But Ontario did not agree to cover the discounted cost of the drug, and she received a denial letter in April. Only through a subsequent Freedom of Information request answered on Nov. 3 did she learn that medical professionals at the Ministry of Health had repeatedly recommended that she be approved. Her application was reevaluated in June and Ontario Health recommended funding her request, but she was never informed.

Treatment Recommended By Ministry Doctors

She has spent the past few months fighting the Ontario healthcare system for funding, even though doctors recommended she start the treatment in the early months of this year for the best chance of survival. Apitz-Grossman said it was vindicating to see that the clinical experts understood, but devastating to see that they had agreed with her doctors and called the treatment clinically indicated, medically necessary and the only option, yet no one ever told her.

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She said the clock is ticking. She wants much more than 12 to 18 months from what is now 15 months ago. She said she feels she has a lot of life left to live, wants to see her siblings get married, spend more time with her husband and have a legal career after law school was knocked off course by cancer.

Apitz-Grossman told Newstalk 1010 that as a Canadian she did not think she would have to fight an insurance company the way people hear about south of the border. She said it is hard to fight on two fronts when you are fighting cancer and also fighting a system that is difficult to navigate. Her case came to the Ontario legislature Thursday when NDP MPP Robin Lennox brought it up.

Political Reaction And Legislative Debate

Health Minister Sylvia Jones replied that these decisions are made based on evidence, not through the political process. Lennox was subsequently kicked out for violating parliamentary rules when she responded that Jones is lying about the process. Liberal health critic Adil Shamji, who has been advising Apitz-Grossman through the process, weighed in during an interview with Newstalk 1010 Friday.

He said the Ford government has wasted money exploring a tunnel under Highway 401 and getting alcohol into convenience stores earlier, but is playing games with a woman's life. Shamji said it is hard to know exactly how close the case got to the minister of health, but what is certain is that the ministry's own doctors said the treatment would help Apitz-Grossman and recommended that the ministry pay for it, and the Ministry of Health said no. Apitz-Grossman has now taken the fight to court.

Even though she is not sure she can make a difference for herself in time, she is thinking about legacy and making things easier for the next person who needs treatment. She acknowledges the health minister is in a difficult position when making determinations about treatments for rare illnesses and says she does not envy the problem. Still, she says the people who make these decisions should be accountable for them.