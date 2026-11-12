Ontario woman locked out of late husband's iPad as Apple demands court order

Cathy Baker of Bowmanville cannot access her late husband Raymond's iPad because Apple requires a court order, a process that could cost thousands of dollars. Experts say the case highlights the need for digital estate planning, including Apple legacy contacts.

Cathy Baker of Bowmanville, Ontario, has been unable to access her late husband's iPad because Apple requires a court order to unlock it, a process she says could cost her thousands of dollars.

Raymond Baker died in February after several serious health issues. The couple had been married for almost 47 years. When she was going through his things, Cathy tried to access his iPad but found it locked. She contacted Apple to ask how she could get the activation lock removed.

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Cathy Baker Court Order Requirement

Apple said it could send an email to her husband's account to unlock the device. However, Cathy said the email on file had been hacked and had not been used for years. Baker said Apple then told her the only way to unlock the iPad was to provide a court order. She said the requirement could cost her thousands of dollars.

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I have a death certificate, I have a copy of his will, they would not even accept that, Baker told CTV News. They said I had to get that court order. She said it is unfortunate she cannot retrieve her husband's photos and documents, nor use the locked iPad.

Digital Assets Estate Planning

I really do not want to toss it because it is still a running iPad and I would like to give it to our son so he can have something from his father, she said. The situation highlights a growing problem for families dealing with digital assets after a loved one dies. November is Wills Month, a time to think about estate planning. About half of all Canadians currently do not have a will.

Along with investments, property and belongings, experts say digital assets should also be protected. Willful is an online estate planning platform. Its CEO Erin Bury said a last will and testament should include guidance on digital assets. A will can give your executor the authority to deal with digital assets and accounts on your behalf, which can be crucial in an era where we often have hundreds of accounts in our name, Bury said.

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Legacy Contact Setup Access

She added that just because an executor has the legal authority to act on your behalf does not mean the technology provider will be willing to release the person's information. Apple does allow users to create an Apple legacy contact so trusted people can access their accounts after death, but if it is not set up beforehand, no one is allowed in.

The company has a page for requesting information about a deceased family member's Apple account, as well as a Legacy Contact setup page. Technology expert Carmi Levy said Apple will not bend its security rules to grant families access to devices. The company is very resistant toward providing a back door of some kind to work around to allow access to individual accounts after their passing, he said.

Levy said if information cannot be retrieved from an iPad, it can be wiped so the device can be used again, but all data would disappear. You can take it into an Apple store, a Genius bar and they will reset the device, and all the data gets lost but at least it can still be used by someone else, he said.

Will Passwords Public Record

Experts also warn that you should not write passwords, banking logins or other private information in your will because it becomes a matter of public record. Instead, it is better to tell your executor where the information is kept and store it in a safe and secure location.