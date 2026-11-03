Ontario Woman Faces $10,800 EV Battery Repair After Warranty Expires

Yeing-Moi Jenny Didier of Etobicoke must pay $10,800 to repair her 2018 Volkswagen E Golf after the high-voltage battery failed five months past its eight-year warranty. Volkswagen Canada says the battery can be repaired and has offered free transport to a specialized dealership.

An Ontario woman says the battery in her electric car died just months after the warranty expired and that she will have to pay thousands of dollars to have it repaired.

Yeing-Moi Jenny Didier of Etobicoke owns a 2018 Volkswagen E Golf, a fully electric vehicle. In September, the high voltage battery shut down. Didier said she had been an advocate of electric vehicles, but the situation was shocking. The vehicle had an eight-year, 160,000-kilometre warranty.

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Ontario Woman Faces Large EV Battery Repair Costs

There was only 133,000 kilometres on the odometer when the battery failed, but the eight-year warranty expired five months ago. After the vehicle was towed to a local Volkswagen dealership, Didier said she assumed the battery would be replaced if there was a serious problem. Replacing the battery could now cost anywhere from $20,000 to $40,000. Didier said repairing the battery will cost $10,800.

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In a statement to CTV News, a Volkswagen Canada spokesperson said that in the case of this customer's vehicle, the battery can be repaired rather than replaced in its entirety. The spokesperson said the team has contacted the customer and offered to have her vehicle transported to one of its dealerships specializing in high-voltage battery repairs at no cost to her, which she has accepted.

The spokesperson added that because her vehicle was beyond the 8-year high-voltage battery warranty period, the cost of the repair will be borne by the customer. Didier said she plans to look at other options for her car before moving ahead with repairs as she worries about spending more than $10,000. This car is only worth between $10,000 to $12,000 on the used market, Didier said.

Alternative EV Battery Repair Options Available

She added that throwing $10,000 at a vehicle that might have a fault like this or something else in six months is just too much money. EV batteries typically are expected to last 12 to 15 years, most coming with an eight-year warranty 160,000-kilometre warranty. As warranties come to an end for many older EVs, more shops are providing EV repairs and replacements.

Bimmex Markham, a BMW repair shop that also offers EV mechanics and services, said there is another option for EV owners who have cars with dead batteries. Shang Xue, Service Manager at Bimmex Markham, said the shop can open the battery pack and inspect the connectors and battery cells and swap them out with used parts or new parts from the manufacturer.

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Xue said that of the EVs that come in with a battery problem, about 90 per cent of the time they are repairable. He added that the shop can save customers 30 to 50 per cent of the cost depending on the issue. EVs purchased before 2018 are now having their warranties run out and if you have a battery problem, they can be expensive to fix.

Owner Weighs Costs Before Deciding On Repairs

For Didier, the next step is to weigh repair costs against the vehicle's value before deciding how to proceed.