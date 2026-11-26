Ontario will require driver's licences, registration and insurance for e-bikes that do not meet updated safety criteria starting May 1. Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria announced the changes Thursday, saying e-bike rules have not been updated since 2009.

Ontario will require driver's licences, vehicle registration and insurance for some e-bikes starting May 1 under tougher regulations announced Thursday. Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said the province has not updated e-bike rules since 2009.

Sarkaria said the vehicles using Ontario roads are changing and the rules need to keep up. He noted that technology for road vehicles has changed substantially since the last update. Starting May 1, e-bikes that do not meet the updated criteria will not be allowed on Ontario roads without a driver's licence, vehicle registration, or insurance. The new rules apply to e-bikes that fall outside the province's updated definition.

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Ontario E-bike Criteria and Licensing Rules

To qualify as an e-bike under the updated criteria, the vehicle must have an exposed bicycle-style frame, fully operable pedals, and a maximum motor assistance speed of 32 kilometres per hour, among other requirements. Sarkaria said motorcycle-style and motor scooter-style electric bicycles cannot simply be passed off as e-bikes. The announcement means riders of non-compliant e-bikes will face the same requirements as other motor vehicle operators, including licensing, registration and insurance.

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The province says the changes are needed to address safety and enforcement concerns as e-bike use grows. Sarkaria made the announcement at a news conference Thursday. He said the reality is the vehicles using Ontario roads are changing and the province's rules need to keep up with that shift. The updated criteria are intended to clearly distinguish e-bikes from motorcycle-style and motor scooter-style electric bicycles.

Vehicles that do not meet the new definition will be treated as motor vehicles under the coming rules. The changes take effect May 1. Until then, existing e-bike rules remain in place. The province has not yet said how the new requirements will be enforced or whether there will be any phase-in period for riders.

Safety Reasons Behind New Regulations

Sarkaria said the province last updated e-bike rules in 2009. He said road vehicle technology has changed substantially since then, making the update necessary. The announcement drew immediate attention from riders, retailers and safety advocates. Some e-bike owners may need to obtain a licence, register their vehicle and purchase insurance before May 1 if their e-bike does not meet the new criteria.

The province says e-bikes that meet the updated definition will remain exempt from those requirements. Those e-bikes must have an exposed bicycle-style frame, fully operable pedals, and a maximum motor assistance speed of 32 kilometres per hour. Sarkaria said motorcycle-style and motor scooter-style electric bicycles cannot simply be passed off as e-bikes. He said the updated criteria are meant to ensure that only true e-bikes are treated as e-bikes under Ontario law.

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Impact on E-bike Riders and Owners

The changes come as e-bikes have become increasingly popular in Ontario for commuting, deliveries and recreation. The province says the new rules are intended to improve safety on roads and make enforcement clearer for police. The Ontario government says more details about the new requirements will be released before May 1. Riders who are unsure whether their e-bike meets the updated criteria should check with the province or a licensed retailer.

Sarkaria said the province has not updated e-bike rules since 2009. He said the reality is the vehicles using Ontario roads are changing and the rules need to keep up. The new requirements take effect May 1.