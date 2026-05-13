Ontario Water Governance Shift and the Risk of Financialization

An analysis of the Water and Wastewater Public Corporations Act and its implications for public health, local accountability, and the risk of stealth privatization in Ontario.

In a move that has sparked intense debate across the province, the Ontario government introduced the Water and Wastewater Public Corporations Act in late 2025.

This legislation, embedded within the broad scope of Bill 60, allows the provincial minister of municipal affairs and housing to strip local governments of their control over essential water and wastewater services. These services are instead transitioned into newly created entities known as water and wastewater public corporations. The rollout of this policy was marked by a significant lack of public consultation, leading to immediate condemnation from a diverse coalition of stakeholders, including healthcare professionals, environmental advocates, and utility workers.

This group views the move as a stealthy attempt to pave the way for the privatization of critical public infrastructure, potentially removing essential services from the public trust. To mitigate the growing public outcry, the government of Premier Doug Ford proposed amendments through Bill 98. These changes seek to limit the ownership of shares in these corporations to public entities such as the province, the federal government, or their designated agents.

However, legal experts, including Professor Joel Bakan from the University of British Columbia, argue that these restrictions are insufficient. The term agent is dangerously vague, potentially allowing private entities to operate under the guise of state agency. This ambiguity suggests that the door remains open for various public-private arrangements that could eventually lead to full privatization, despite the government's assurances that the services will remain in public hands.

Beyond the immediate threat of privatization lies a more subtle but equally dangerous process known as financialization. This phenomenon involves restructuring public utilities to make them more attractive to private investors, effectively turning essential human rights like clean water into tradeable financial assets. By shifting water services into a corporate framework, the province aligns itself with a global trend where international financial institutions, such as the World Bank, encourage reforms that prioritize bankability and risk-return profiles over social mandates.

In many parts of the Global South, this model has been used to shift financial risks onto local communities while ensuring that private profits are extracted from basic needs, transforming public service into a revenue stream for global markets. The shift toward corporatization threatens to erode the accountability that has been carefully built over decades. Expert Lina Taing from Brock University has highlighted that the consolidation of water services into arm-length corporations removes the local oversight necessary for safety.

This is particularly concerning given the history of Ontario's water management. The multi-barrier approach to water safety was established as a direct result of the Walkerton tragedy in 2000, where contaminated water led to several deaths. By removing site-specific knowledge and replacing local governance with distant corporate boards, the province risks repeating the mistakes of the past in the pursuit of corporate efficiency and profit maximization.

The most immediate impact of this legislative shift will be felt in the Peel Region, one of the most ethnically and racially diverse areas in Canada. By 2029, the regional jurisdiction over water and wastewater will be dismantled and handed over to three lower-tier municipalities, which must then funnel these services through a water and wastewater public corporation. This transition is fraught with financial risk, as the infrastructure in Peel was developed using decades of public investment.

Moving these assets into a corporate structure potentially exposes public wealth to private interests, prioritizing shareholder value over the health and equity of the diverse populations residing in the region. This transition highlights a broader systemic shift where the public good is subordinated to the logic of the market





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Ontario Water Governance Financialization Public Infrastructure Privatization

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