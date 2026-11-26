A newly obtained letter shows Ontario was warned more than a year ago about skyrocketing OSAP usage at the Canadian College of Business, Science and Technology, which was not among six schools cut off from OSAP eligibility in May.

A career college with student financial aid usage that grew thousands of per cent in a few years was not among those Minister Nolan Quinn cut off this spring, and a letter newly obtained by The Canadian Press shows he was specifically warned about the school more than a year earlier.

Career Colleges Ontario Warns Ministry About College

Career Colleges Ontario flagged in a January 2025 letter to the ministry that the association was concerned about unusually high growth in Ontario Student Assistance Program usage at 10 campuses. The names of most of the schools were redacted when a copy of the letter was filed in court this year, but an unredacted copy obtained by The Canadian Press shows that the Canadian College of Business, Science and Technology topped that list.

Also read Faith-based university students unfairly caught up in OSAP freeze, schools say

As an association that represents career colleges in Ontario, we are concerned about how schools with increases exceeding 2,000 per cent in submissions, such as CCBST with a 2,696.26 per cent increase, are accommodating these students effectively while upholding educational standards, executive director Kate Bartz wrote. That growth of nearly 2,700 per cent was over two years, and it further exploded at that campus to nearly 6,000 per cent over three years, according to data obtained through a freedom-of-information request by The Canadian Press.

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The school's other three campuses in the Greater Toronto Area were also on Career Colleges Ontario's list, but the Canadian College of Business, Science and Technology was not among six schools the government cut off from OSAP eligibility in May. Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government tabled a bill Monday reforming rules for how the student assistance program OSAP will work at career colleges.

I think ultimately, we're running multiple investigations at the same time, and that would be one of the ones that we are investigating, and once that threshold is met, that's when we act, as we have earlier this year, Quinn said, referring to both removing six schools from eligibility in May and a sector-wide pause on OSAP he enacted early last month. Liberal critic Tyler Watt said the minister's explanations don't make sense.

Opposition Questions Government Delay In Investigating College

You either didn't catch it or you knew and chose to do nothing about it, so which one is it, he said. If this was the top of the list, wouldn't that be your No. 1 priority to investigate? We have heard no answers from the government as to how this was allowed to happen, she said. Any actions that the government took were far too delayed to try to protect the integrity of the OSAP program.

Quinn has said that preliminary findings of a KPMG audit into career colleges and OSAP are so troubling that he has referred the matter to the Ontario Provincial Police. He has not named any specific schools associated with that police referral. Ontario minister defends not initially cutting off college with skyrocketing OSAP use before complete pause. In May, the province ended OSAP eligibility at six campuses, the same schools that the federal government had flagged concerns about a year prior.

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The number of students receiving OSAP increased between about 650 per cent and 1,375 per cent from 2021-22 to 2024-25 at those schools. At the Canadian College of Business, Science and Technology, the data shows an overall increase of 3,000 per cent during that time, and at one of its four campuses it was nearly 6,000 per cent. The audio version of this article is generated by AI-based technology. Mispronunciations can occur.

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