Ontario student Weiheng Zeng pleads not guilty in US court in alleged Chinese espionage case, trial set for January

Weiheng Zeng, a University of Waterloo student, pleaded not guilty in Detroit to making false statements in a case involving alleged espionage-type activities for a Chinese contact. His trial is scheduled for January.

Weiheng Zeng, a Chinese citizen and University of Waterloo student, pleaded not guilty on Monday in U.S. District Court in Detroit to a charge of making false statements, according to court documents.

His trial is set to begin in January, per a court schedule. The case involves allegations of espionage-type activities, a prosecutor said. Zeng was arrested after an FBI counter-intelligence investigation. The FBI affidavit says he was first flagged in April when a man was seen taking photos, climbing a forklift, and trying to open locked trailers at a FedEx facility at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

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FBI Investigation and Airport Incidents

Security video captured the incident. The man was later linked to a minivan seen at the site, which Zeng had driven. Zeng had driven into the U.S. about ten days before the April incident. In August, when he tried to re-enter Michigan via the Ambassador Bridge from Windsor, Ontario, in the same vehicle, he was pulled aside for several interviews.

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After three interviews, he ultimately admitted accepting paid taskings for someone he believed was linked to the Chinese government, FBI special agent Robert Holbrook wrote in the affidavit. Initially, Zeng said he took photos of planes for hobby photography. But when border agents searched his phone, they found photos of aircraft and military planes, plus images of himself and others in tactical clothing holding firearms.

He denied military training and said he took photos of model aircraft for a flight radar website. In a second interview, he said he took pictures from a public parking lot, then admitted using a forklift at the FedEx facility. He also said he had previously trespassed at a FedEx facility at Toronto Pearson International Airport but was caught. Zeng first mentioned a Chinese contact in his third interview.

Chinese Contact and Payment Details

He said the contact reached out through an online forum for aviation spotters and asked for photos of specific planes for research. He later admitted that was a cover story; the contact actually wanted information on transportation logistics and photos of particular airport locations. The contact sent him a photo of a badge and videos of scenes only security officials could access. Zeng suspected the contact was connected to the Chinese Communist Party.

According to the criminal complaint, Zeng told investigators the contact directed him to photograph aircraft and tail numbers for $20-30 US per picture. He communicated using a Huawei phone with SIM cards mailed every four to five months from China Telecom, which allowed him to bypass Canadian networks and connect directly to the Chinese provider. He was instructed to destroy the SIM cards, delete conversations, and delete photos. He was paid via bank transfer in Chinese yuan.

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A federal grand jury indicted Zeng last week on a single count of making false statements to U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents. The indictment indicates jurors found reasonable grounds to believe a crime was committed. Prosecutor Alyse Wu previously said the allegations amount to espionage-type activities. Zeng's Detroit-based lawyer, William Swor, declined to comment on the case.

Indictment and Government Response

Zeng, who lives in Cambridge, Ontario, is a self-described photography lover studying global business and digital arts. The Chinese Embassy in Ottawa previously sought to distance the government from the case. A spokesperson said China firmly opposes hyping the so-called China spy threat and baseless speculations and smears against China. The allegations have not yet been tested in court.