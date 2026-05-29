Ontario Universities Call for Collaboration to Address AI-Driven Changes

The Council of Ontario Universities is calling on its 20 member schools to collaborate and work together to address the challenges raised by artificial intelligence. The report outlines a road map for universities to navigate the rapid changes brought on by AI and makes a dozen recommendations for universities and a handful for provincial and federal governments.

Vivek Goel, president of the University of Waterloo and member of the Council of Ontario Universities, says that universities are trying to grapple with what the right principles should be when it comes to artificial intelligence.

A task force has been working on a report that outlines a road map for universities to navigate the rapid changes brought on by AI. The report calls on universities to collaborate and work together to solve the challenges raised by AI, rather than trying to do so individually. It also recognizes the risks that AI presents, particularly when it comes to assessing the work of students and faculty.

The report makes a dozen recommendations for universities and a handful for provincial and federal governments. AI is seen as a tremendous opportunity, but it is also prompting anxiety in many corners of society, including academia. University assessments have been largely based on written work for decades, but generative AI models that can produce volumes of text at the click of a button have prompted widespread worry about cheating.

The report suggests that written work may not be the primary tool for assessing student learning in the future, and that oral examinations may become more important. The report also calls on the federal government to invest in research by funding additional computing capacity that would make it possible to host data on servers located in Canada, rather than in the U.S. It also asks the provincial government to provide more support for co-op placements and work-integrated learning opportunities.

Steve Orsini, president of the Council of Ontario Universities, says that universities see four major tasks to address: preparing students for a work world in a state of flux; helping Ontario industries adopt AI's benefits to improve their competitiveness; addressing changes to instruction and assessment; and protecting digital sovereignty by ensuring that control of sensitive data remains in Canada. He says that Canadian universities have played an important role in the development of artificial intelligence, and that the goal is for institutions to leverage their various strengths in different aspects of AI for the benefit of the system as a whole





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