Ontario tribunal finds Jason Cloth defrauded film investors of tens of millions

Ontario's Capital Markets Tribunal found Jason Cloth misused tens of millions of investor funds, including $50 million for real estate and $4.75 million diverted from a film project. Cloth faces a Nov. 16 deadline for a sanctions hearing and a separate US indictment alleging over $100 million in fraud.

Ontario's Capital Markets Tribunal has found that Hollywood financier Jason Cloth defrauded investors of money intended to bankroll film productions. The tribunal found Cloth misused tens of millions of dollars entrusted to his company, Creative Wealth Media Finance Corp., which acted as a go-between for investors and film producers.

The case was brought by the Ontario Securities Commission, which examined a database tracking his company's transactions and submitted transcripts of two interviews with Cloth. A document detailing the decision states Cloth did not appear at the hearings and his lawyer did not take a position on the allegations or make factual admissions. Cloth's counsel also did not cross-examine witnesses or make substantial submissions.

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Lawyer Removed As Communication Breaks

The lawyer representing Cloth applied to have his name struck from the record after communication broke down; the tribunal granted the motion. Cloth did not immediately respond to requests for comment sent by text message, email or through his former lawyer. The tribunal says Cloth and his company used more than $50 million of investors' money for a real estate project without the investors' knowledge, when it was supposed to finance specific films.

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The tribunal also found Cloth used money from investors to fund films and media projects that were not the ones they had agreed to. For instance, in 2018 approximately $4.75 million was diverted from a project called The Nightingale, an Australian psychological thriller on which Cloth is listed as an executive producer, to other purposes including a project called Bombshell. Cloth is also listed as an executive producer on the 2019 film Bombshell, starring Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman.

The tribunal says the Commission's evidence shows Cloth used investors' money to repay earlier investors in other projects without telling them. In some cases, Cloth raised more money than was needed to fund certain projects and was dishonest about it to investors.

Tribunal Sets Deadline For Sanctions Decision

For example, Cloth raised US$6.57 million for a media project called Pathway from a person who thought they were the only investor. But he actually raised US$14.7 million from 45 investors, and according to Creative Wealth's own database, the company still owes US$14.6 million to Pathway investors. The tribunal has given Cloth a deadline of Nov. 16 to arrange for another hearing to decide how he might be sanctioned.

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In July, Cloth was indicted by a federal grand jury in Chicago on allegations he defrauded clients of more than $100 million. He is charged with seven counts of wire fraud, each punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Cloth is also being asked to forfeit more than $12 million. He was released on bail, and the allegations in that case have not been proven in court.

Cloth was a producer on numerous films throughout his career, including Joker, Ghostbusters: Afterlife and A Simple Favor. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2026, with files from The Associated Press. Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press.