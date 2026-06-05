Ontario Toughens Penalties for Illegal Ticket Resales Ahead of World Cup, But Expert Warns of Consumer Risks

Ontario is increasing fines for illegal ticket resales ahead of the FIFA World Cup, but one expert argues that the move may not help consumers find more affordable tickets. The province is raising the maximum penalty for repeat offenders and plans to publicly name offending businesses. However, David Clement of the Consumer Choice Centre warns that the new rules could expose consumers to greater risks on unregulated platforms. With thousands of tickets still available, questions remain about whether Toronto's stadium will be fully occupied for the tournament.

Ontario is bolstering its efforts to combat illegal ticket resales ahead of the FIFA World Cup , with a significant increase in fines for repeat offenders.

However, one expert contends that these measures may not necessarily benefit consumers seeking more affordable tickets. The province announced on Thursday that it will raise the maximum penalty for illegal ticket resales from $10,000 to $25,000 for repeat offenders. This move is part of a broader initiative to protect Ontario consumers and families.

Additionally, the province will publicly name ticketing businesses found to be selling tickets above face value. David Clement, policy director for the Consumer Choice Centre, an international advocacy group, argues that while the legislation and increased fines may create a perception of enhanced consumer protection, they could actually expose consumers to greater risks.

He believes that the ability to resell tickets still exists, but now it operates in a less regulated space, potentially leading to consumers being exploited on third-party platforms. Clement suggests that the new rules, set to come into effect on June 10, may not deter resellers, as they could simply shift their operations to unprotected outlets.

He also expresses skepticism about the practicality of enforcing the new rules, citing difficulties in locating resellers and determining the original face value of tickets. The countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues, with thousands of tickets still available. This has raised questions about whether Toronto's stadium will have all seats filled for the tournament.

FIFA, as the official seller and reseller of World Cup match tickets, temporarily delisted its resale tickets in April to comply with Ontario's new rules. Face-value and resale tickets for Toronto's first World Cup match on June 12 are still available on the official FIFA website.

However, resale tickets for the World Cup games have been spotted on third-party platforms. Alex Morales, a long-time soccer fan, had hoped to secure tickets with friends but was disheartened by the prices he encountered. Premier Doug Ford, speaking at an unrelated news conference, expressed his desire for average citizens to be able to attend sporting events and concerts without being 'gouged'





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