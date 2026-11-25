Ontario will allow single-occupancy vehicles in HOV lanes during off-peak hours starting Jan. 1, 2027, aiming to reduce congestion, but opposition parties and a transportation expert question the move.

Ontario will allow single-occupancy vehicles to use high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes during off-peak hours starting Jan. 1, 2027, the Ford government announced Wednesday. The change aims to reduce traffic congestion by making better use of empty lanes.

New HOV Lane Access Rules For Off-Peak Hours

HOV lanes will be open to solo drivers Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. No special permit will be required for single-occupancy drivers during these designated times. Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said in a news release, Drivers shouldnt be stuck in traffic while theres room available in the HOV lane beside them.

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By opening these lanes to more drivers during off-peak hours, were making better use of our highways, improving traffic flow and helping people spend less time in traffic and more time doing what matters most. Currently, HOV lanes are restricted to vehicles with two or more occupants, as well as buses, licensed taxis, motorcycles, emergency vehicles and vehicles with Ontario green licence plates. They are not open to commercial trucks measuring 6.5 metres or longer.

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Opposition Criticism And Expert Concerns Over Policy

High-occupancy toll (HOT) permit holders will still have access to eligible HOV lanes on sections of the QEW, Hwy. 403 and Hwy. 410 during restricted hours, the province says. Large commercial vehicles will still be barred from using HOV lanes. The HOV changes were met with skepticism by opposition parties at Queens Park. Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner said the changes defeat the purpose of the HOV lanes and could cause confusion.

I dont support that because were seeing huge abuse of the HOV lanes now that thats been allowed because I dont think people know what the rules are, Schreiner said. Like, lets go back to using HOV lanes for what they were designed to be used for, because people should be rewarded for carpooling. They should be rewarded for driving an electric vehicle.

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles said she hasnt seen any evidence so far to support the changes the government is making. Once again, where are the expert reports? Are we really going to actually help with the traffic at that point, or are we just doing this because Doug Ford drove to work one day and said, Oh, look, that lane is empty, Stiles said.

Professor Warns Increased Solo Driving Will Boost Congestion

Jeffrey Casello, a professor of transportation planning and engineering at the University of Waterloo, told CBC News that fewer incentives to carpool will lead to more cars on the road. Little by little weve been allowing more and more people into the HOV lanes, he said, pointing to the addition of green vehicles in 2016 and motorcycles in 2019.

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I think what will happen is it will only motivate people who used to travel in carpools or travel with two or more people to feel more comfortable traveling alone. And thats only going to increase congestion. The provinces news release said traffic modelling showed that expanded HOV access would decrease congestion both in HOV and general-use lanes across major highways. The change was first suggested in March of this year and will come into effect on Jan. 1, 2027.