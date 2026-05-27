Ontario to Launch Public Registry of High-Risk Offenders, Introduces Omnibus Justice Bill

Ontario plans a central website naming high-risk offenders, aligns with federal and Alberta policies, enforces out-of-province restraining orders, bans cat declawing and dog ear cropping, expands special constable powers on transit, and bans future Chinese-made drone procurement.

The Ontario government has announced a series of sweeping measures under a new omnibus justice bill , including the creation of a public website that will list high-risk offenders .

Solicitor General Michael Kerzner introduced the legislation on Monday, stating that the Ontario Provincial Police will launch the site next year. This website will compile information on offenders whenever a local police chief issues a community notification. The move aligns Ontario with federal and Alberta policies, as Kerzner and Attorney General Doug Downey emphasized the goal of keeping the province safe.

Currently, local police chiefs can and do issue public notices about certain high-risk and sex offenders who have completed their sentences and are being reintegrated into society. The new centralized platform aims to make this information more accessible to the public, though critics have raised concerns about privacy and potential vigilante actions. The government did not provide further details on how the information will be vetted or updated.

This initiative is part of a broader justice bill that addresses multiple areas of public safety and animal welfare. In addition to the offender registry, the legislation proposes that restraining orders issued in other provinces and territories be automatically enforceable in Ontario without requiring a separate court hearing. This change is designed to streamline protections for individuals fleeing domestic violence or harassment across provincial borders. Another significant component is the ban on medically unnecessary procedures on animals.

The bill explicitly prohibits cat declawing, dog ear cropping, and devocalization - a practice where a dog's vocal cords are altered to reduce barking. However, the government opted not to include a ban on tail docking for dogs, with no official explanation provided. Animal rights groups have praised the move but expressed disappointment that tail docking was left out.

The legislation also includes provisions to give special constables increased authority to fine and arrest individuals for drug use on public transit. This is part of a broader effort to address public safety concerns on transit systems, which have seen a rise in drug-related incidents. The government did not specify the exact scope of these powers or how they will be implemented.

Finally, the bill introduces restrictions on drones. The province will ban future procurement of Chinese-made drones, such as those from manufacturer DJI, and limit the use of drones by government agencies and the OPP. Solicitor General Kerzner clarified that existing DJI drones will not be grounded immediately, but the policy aims to create opportunities for domestic drone technology to flourish. The ban is part of a growing trend among Canadian provinces to reduce reliance on foreign technology over security concerns.

The omnibus bill represents a wide-ranging approach to justice and public safety, touching on offender transparency, cross-border legal cooperation, animal welfare, transit security, and technology procurement. The Canadian Press first reported these developments on May 25, 2026





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